Residents undermine lockdown regulations

Health and social services minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, said there are serious concerns about certain individuals undermining the objectives of the lockdown.

He said the actions of some individuals, especially in the Khomas region, are defeating the purpose of the lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, therefore people need to be honest and cooperate with the government.

The minister cited one such incident of a group of 20 people who went to acquire a travel permit because they had a death in the family and they provided proof. The next day, another group of 40 people also went to get a travel permit for the same reason, claiming the deceased person as their relative.

“When we called the first group of 20, they said they don’t know this other group. This while they were supposedly mourning the same person. Is it even possible to have 60 people going to the same funeral in these circumstances? People are abusing this regulation,” said Shangula.

He stressed that if Namibia is to overcome the pandemic, the government requires full cooperation from every citizen or all the efforts to contain the virus were not going to be effective at all. – Nampa

