Residents warned against annexing boreholes

27 July 2020 | Infrastructure

Residents of the Aminuis constituency in the Omaheke region have been warned not to build structures around the drilled boreholes in the villages of the area.
The boreholes are a result of construction work on the 144km road from Onderombapa to Aranos by the Roads Contractor Company (RCC).
In a recent interview with Nampa, constituency councillor Pieter Kazongominja said that farmers are erecting structures around the boreholes in the hope of inheriting them once construction work is done. “We are aware of the water crisis in some parts of the constituency, but we cannot allow this practice to continue as it will bring dispute among the residents.”
He raised concern that some people go to the extent of building structures in boundaries of other villages, saying this is unacceptable as grazing areas will be affected and this will create disputes between communities. “People should wait until the boreholes are given to the communities whereby the leadership including traditional authorities will sit together and come up with right procedures to deal with the matter.”
When contacted for comment, Roads Authority Corporate Communications Manager Hileni Fillemon said that the boreholes belong to the contractor, and since they received numerous requests from community members, RA will engage the contractor on the matter.
“We will make sure that the boreholes are handed over to the communities at the end of the project through right channels,” Fillemon said, adding that all stakeholders including the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform will be engaged as well.
The boreholes are in the areas of Revia, Ruams, Okomukaru, Otjituve, Otjoruharui, Otjomunguindi, Okombepera, Ondiripumua, Otjongombe and Otjovakombe among others. – Nampa

Similar News

 

The cost of Covid: Windhoek residents struggling

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

As part of steps to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, the City of Windhoek (CoW) opened water taps for residents with unsettled municipal bills...

Construction in full swing at new US embassy

4 days ago - 23 July 2020 | Infrastructure

American ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, welcomed deputy foreign minister Jenelly Matundu and Windhoek mayor of Windhoek Fransina Kahungu to a site of the new...

Formal market informal traders

4 days ago - 23 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has identified a master plan for the development of infrastructure for informal traders in a bid to boost the informal...

Lighting up Katutura

1 week ago - 14 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek has invested N$15 million in electrifying 1 200 households in the informal settlements, commissioned in Katutura on Monday by minister of...

Airport expansion: Cabinet satisfied with progress

2 weeks ago - 13 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The cabinet committee overseeing the expansion of Hosea Kutako International Airport is satisfied with the progress made so far, the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) announced...

Some security for informal residents

1 month - 26 June 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek will hand over 20 000 acknowledgement certificates of occupation to residents living in informal settlements as part of the municipality’s 2020...

Nam’s roads tops - again

1 month - 24 June 2020 | Infrastructure

Namibia can once again boast that it has the best road infrastructure in Africa, as stated in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Quality of Road...

NAC says it is ‘on course’

1 month - 23 June 2020 | Infrastructure

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) said it is cleaning up its house and is in discussions about the Covid-19 pandemic and how the Namibian aviation...

N$10 million for affordable housing

1 month - 15 June 2020 | Infrastructure

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) received N$10 million for the 2020/21 financial year to deliver affordable houses countrywide, urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni...

Boreholes to be registered

2 months ago - 20 May 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek is implementing a project to register privately-owned operational and/or non-operational boreholes in the local authority area, covering all boreholes on urban...

Latest News

What happens when your landlord...

28th of July 11:08 | Life Style

The current strain on household incomes as a result of the lockdown has led some landlords to making the decision to cash in on their...

KKNK saam – in jou...

19 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Nou kan Namibiërs ook die Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) geniet – sonder om die langpad Oudtshoorn toe aan te pak!In samewerking met Mothership Studios...

Young Africans cautiously optimistic

20 hours ago | Africa

Despite the threat of economic uncertainty, young people perceive Covid-19 as a catalyst to re-shape Africa’s future, according to the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s Now Generation...

Plea for help to restore...

20 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Venancius RukeroWhen I woke up early this morning, I was shocked to read on social media that the Twaloloka informal settlement in Walvis...

Get your kapana cook on

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off was launched last week, with members of the media battling it out to be crowned the Nedbank Media Kapana Cook-Off winner....

Keeping girls at school

21 hours ago | Education

Mount View High School in Okahandja Park informal settlement requested financial assistance from FNB to purchase sanitary products to help keep girls in school, which...

Government accused of playing tik...

22 hours ago | Government

Residents from Oshetu One informal settlement in Okahandja have warned that if the government cannot give them land, they will get it “through the ballot...

Residents warned against annexing boreholes

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

Residents of the Aminuis constituency in the Omaheke region have been warned not to build structures around the drilled boreholes in the villages of the...

The cost of Covid: Windhoek...

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

As part of steps to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, the City of Windhoek (CoW) opened water taps for residents with unsettled municipal bills...

Load More