Residents warned against annexing boreholes

A grazing area in the Omaheke region. Photo Nampa

Residents of the Aminuis constituency in the Omaheke region have been warned not to build structures around the drilled boreholes in the villages of the area.

The boreholes are a result of construction work on the 144km road from Onderombapa to Aranos by the Roads Contractor Company (RCC).

In a recent interview with Nampa, constituency councillor Pieter Kazongominja said that farmers are erecting structures around the boreholes in the hope of inheriting them once construction work is done. “We are aware of the water crisis in some parts of the constituency, but we cannot allow this practice to continue as it will bring dispute among the residents.”

He raised concern that some people go to the extent of building structures in boundaries of other villages, saying this is unacceptable as grazing areas will be affected and this will create disputes between communities. “People should wait until the boreholes are given to the communities whereby the leadership including traditional authorities will sit together and come up with right procedures to deal with the matter.”

When contacted for comment, Roads Authority Corporate Communications Manager Hileni Fillemon said that the boreholes belong to the contractor, and since they received numerous requests from community members, RA will engage the contractor on the matter.

“We will make sure that the boreholes are handed over to the communities at the end of the project through right channels,” Fillemon said, adding that all stakeholders including the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform will be engaged as well.

The boreholes are in the areas of Revia, Ruams, Okomukaru, Otjituve, Otjoruharui, Otjomunguindi, Okombepera, Ondiripumua, Otjongombe and Otjovakombe among others. – Nampa

