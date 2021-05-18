‘Restore our dignity’

CoW’s assistance asked

18 May 2021 | Local News

The chairperson of Gibeon Village Council, Sharon Bezuidenoudt, said they approached the City of Windhoek (CoW) to help them address myriad challenges at the village in order to restore the dignity of people.
Bezuidenoudt said this while addressing the media on Monday after paying a courtesy call to CoW deputy mayor, Clemencia Hanases.
Bezuidenoudt said the village council has an agreement with CoW, which dates back to 2003 and was renewed in 2017 upon expiry but was never utilized. “Therefore, the new leadership of the village wants to deliver on their promises made during election campaign, but they don’t have all the necessary equipment to fulfil their work. Thus, we approached CoW for help with tipper trucks, lifts and shift equipment to start with the cleaning up campaign, among other challenges faced by the village.
“We inherited not only bad debts but also a dirty village. We are not only here to restore people’s dignity but we want to give people more hope, and we want to start by cleaning the village. We need people to work with people who can guide us in our quest to restore the village’s historic image,” Bezuidenoudt said.
While responding to the request, Hanases said the city is willing to lend a helping hand not only to the Gibeon village council, but to other towns too who may need help, because when small towns are well-developed, it also attracts investors, which creates employments and discourages people to migrate to the capital city, which, in turn, diminishes the burden on the city.
“In today’s world, no city, town or village can exist in isolation. We continuously need to interact and share experiences and resources on common challenges and opportunities,” Hanases concluded. – Nampa

