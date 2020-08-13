Restrictions in a nutshell

13 August 2020 | Government

People of the local authority areas of Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Arandis, Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth will need travel permits for a period of 16 days. This comes after President Hage Geingob on Wednesday announced that the entire country will revert to stage three level of restrictions until 28 August in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Speaking at the announcement, health minister Kalumbi Shangula said travel into and out the six restricted towns will be limited to emergency situations only. “Any person leaving the restricted areas apart from critical and essential service providers will be quarantined at own cost upon arrival at the destination, while drivers of vehicles delivering critical and essential services travelling from the restricted areas will be quarantined as per the existing applicable modalities,” said Shangula.
He added that no movement of persons will be permitted in the restricted areas between 20:00 and 05:00, unless such person is in possession of an authorised permit as an essential service provider. He added that to enforce the regulations, checkpoints will be introduced at specified locations with the City of Windhoek and on the parameters of the restricted areas to control movements.
Shangula said that face-to-face classes for grade 10, 11 and 12 learners will continue, while tertiary institutions including vocational education should revert to online teaching and learning. He added that early childhood development (ECD) centres, pre-primary and primary grades 0 to 9 will remain closed and should continue teaching through alternative modes of instruction.

Gatherings
Public gatherings will be limited to 10 persons, including weddings, funerals and religious gatherings. “The issuance of permits for travel from and to restricted areas to attend social events such as weddings and church events is strictly prohibited. However, permits will be issued for travel to attend funerals of immediate family members - spouse, parents, siblings and children.”
He said that all persons travelling from high-risk areas, including the restricted areas, will be required to submit to mandatory supervised quarantine for a period of seven days upon arrival at their respective destinations.
Restaurants in the restricted areas will operate under stage two regulations, namely on a takeaway basis only, whilst those in other parts of the country may operate under stage three.
Equally he said per stage three regulations, nightclubs, gambling houses and casinos are not permitted to operate.

