‘Retain employees’ - Shinguadja

The executive director in the ministry of labour, industrial relations and employment creation, Bro-Mathew Shinguadja, called on employers not to retrench, force employees to resign or take unpaid leave during this time of extraordinary measures being taken to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The call was made during a tripartite meeting held between the ministry and social partners in the employment creation sector on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday, said the sector has learnt with concern that there are some employers who are forcing their employees to take annual or unpaid leave. “This practice should be avoided at all costs. If any kind of leave is to be taken, it should be mutually agreed upon. Forced unpaid leave is illegal and unacceptable,” Shinguadja said in the statement.

He added that employers across all sectors are urged to ensure that all employees are fully remunerated for March and April 2020, adding that should the situation persist, further arrangements will be put in place through genuine consultations.

Shinguadja said that in an event where employers, in consultation with trade unions, decide to temporarily send employees home as part of precautionary measures to avoid infections, such employers are urged to recall employees after the State of Emergency and lockdown period have lapsed.

He urged employers to ensure maximum compliance with the precautionary measures at workplaces as set by the labour ministry, the ministry of health and social services and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to combat COVID-19. – Nampa

