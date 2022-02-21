Retired nurses back on the job

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pexels

The health ministry has employed 278 retired nurses from across the country to tackle a shortage of health staff.

The nurses’ temporary contracts range from three to six months.

According to executive director, Ben Nangombe, the ministry has been employing additional staff and especially health workers since 2020 as part of the Covid response and also to tackle the country's labour shortage. According to him, the temporary contracts are renewed based on the ministry's needs.

“In the process, we recruited retired nurses under the age of 67. Due to their susceptibility to illness, they are kept out of Covid-19 wards and are mostly used for vaccinations. The nurses were also employed to mentor and guide new graduate staff,” he said.

Nangombe said the nurses qualify for a minimum salary of a registered or registered nurse, which ranges from N$18 000 to N$26 000 for a registered nurse and between N$10 000 and N$15 000 for an enrolled nurse. Benefits include leave days (sick, humane and ordinary leave), social security fund, transport and also a housing allowance.

Anitha Hummel, a retired registered nurse and 38-year-old midwife, said that when she was asked by the ministry in to provide a service again the midst of the pandemic, she did not hesitate. Her first thought was that patients needed her help.

According to Hummel, she does not care about her health on the farm, because the country needs professional health professionals. She considers the opportunity to re-employ retired nurses a necessity.

“Today's young nurses are not as dedicated as our predecessors. They do not have time for their patients. People who started nursing in my era made their patients a priority and would do anything to make them comfortable and provide them with the necessary health care. That's why I'm coming back. I will continue if the opportunity arises to renew my contract,” she said.

Hummel emphasised that nursing is a calling and that people in the profession should dedicate their time and energy to their patients, especially in the current difficult circumstances, to make it easier for those who really need it. - Nampa

