Return flights for German citizens in the pipeline
27 March 2020 | Tourism
The German embassy in Namibia continues to support German citizens on their return journey. However, given the South African lockdown already in effect, options for normal flights for German citizens returning home, are limited.
Nevertheless, plans for return flights from Namibia have begun. German citizens are still required to register at https://www.rueckholprogramm.de. This applies to German nationals who are still in Namibia.
The embassy also recommends that Germans who are still travelling in Namibia, look for "accommodation in or around Windhoek" to "enable a speedy arrival to the airport as soon as there are flights".
As soon as it is clear when flights can take place, the embassy will inform those affected by email and / or by phone. However, “only people who are contacted by us will be taken into account per flight”.
Furthermore, the embassy said there would probably not be more than one flight a day.
According to the letter, passengers from Windhoek were already picked up yesterday on a flight that was chartered by a tour operator. “We ask for your understanding that only people can be taken home who urgently need to travel to Germany for health or professional reasons (e.g. doctors)” according to the letter, which was sent out two days ago. Also, "there are no more places available".
The embassy called on German citizens in Namibia not to go to the airport if the embassy has not contacted them.
The German Federal Foreign Office announced “a concerted return campaign for Germans” a few days ago for those who were stranded abroad due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The German government has provided around €50 million for this.