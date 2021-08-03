Retuura Ballotti new Human Capital Executive

03 August 2021 | People

As from 1 July, Retuura Ballotti has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Executive. In her new role, Ballotti is responsible for developing and executing human resource strategy in support of the overall business plan and strategic direction of the bank, specifically in the areas of succession planning, talent and change management, organisational and performance management, training and development, and compensation. As the Human Capital Executive, Ballotti will provide strategic leadership by articulating human capital needs and plans to the executive management team, shareholders, and directors.
Ballotti’s journey with Bank Windhoek started in 2017, where she headed the Bank’s Human Resources Business Partner role. She obtained her undergraduate qualification at Rhodes University and her Honours and Master’s Degree from the University of Cape Town in South Africa.
An organisational psychologist by profession, Ballotti started her career in Human Capital Management at Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco). She joined Bank Windhoek from Deloitte Namibia, where she fulfilled the role of Senior Human Resource Manager.

Similar News

 

Tributes pour in for legendary Ndjavera

2 weeks ago - 15 July 2021 | People

Namibians from various walks of life sang praises for veteran Namibian actor, David Ndjavera, who died in the capital on Wednesday at the age of...

’n Beertjie vol hoop

3 weeks ago - 13 July 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected]á ’n familie-vriend van ’n gesin in Windhoek in die hospitaal beland het weens Covid, het ’n 4-jarige besluit die oom kan nie...

Families torn apart

3 weeks ago - 13 July 2021 | People

While there is hardly a family or community in Namibia that has not been tormented by Covid-19, some families have endured losses multiple times, with...

Video-huldeblyk vir slagoffers

4 weeks ago - 05 July 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Video met gesigte van sowat 250 mense wat net in Junie in Namibië aan Covid-19 oorlede is, kan op YouTube gesien word.Die...

TransNamib CEO takes SARA lead

1 month - 01 July 2021 | People

TransNamib chief executive Johny Smith accepted the nomination to lead the Southern African Railways Association (SARA) board earlier this week, replacing BBR’s MD Thembi Moyo.Smith...

Davids aiming for the stars

1 month - 30 June 2021 | People

University of Namibia (UNAM) physics lecturer Hambeleleni Davids has been awarded a research grant by the African Astronomical Society (AFAS), which supports research projects in...

WE mourns the passing of our friend and colleague

1 month - 21 June 2021 | People

Along with our sister publication from the coastal region, Erongo 24/7, we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, Nicoleen Coetzee (47) who passed...

Tributes pour in for man who named Namibia

1 month - 20 June 2021 | People

Windhoek • Edward Mumbuu JnrNamibia mourns one of its greatest sons, Mburumba Kerina (William Eric Getzen), who died at the age of 89 years old...

Meet Michael !Goreseb – NWR’s resident snake handler

1 month - 09 June 2021 | People

The mere mention of the word snake sends chills up some people's spines, but Micheal !Goreseb, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) snake handler, finds them fascinating.Having...

Deputy mayor urges woman to rise up

2 months ago - 30 May 2021 | People

City of Windhoek (CoW) deputy mayor Clemencia Hanases said that women should rise up and defend themselves against any form of abuse.Hanases made these remarks...

Latest News

Family’s future in court’s hands

17 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Court judge Thomas Masuku will today deliver judgment in a landmark ruling on whether Namibia’s home affairs ministry must grant Namibian citizenship...

The Future of Facebook

22 hours ago | Technology

Founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook is the oldest surviving social media platform. But with more and more platforms entering the market, will it...

Retuura Ballotti new Human Capital...

22 hours ago | People

As from 1 July, Retuura Ballotti has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Executive. In her new role, Ballotti is responsible for developing and...

Mental health awareness campaign launched

22 hours ago | Health

Student leaders from various institutions of higher learning launched a mental health awareness campaign to help and encourage students and learners affected by Covid-19 not...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

22 hours ago | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that it will not adjust fuel prices given current economic circumstances, but warned that this may be short-livedAt the moment,...

Some people are more important...

22 hours ago | Government

President Hage Geingob has justified why politicians - including himself - have breached Covid-19 burial restrictions, saying they are not equal to ordinary citizens.Geingob was...

No accountability report available yet:...

23 hours ago | Government

An accountability report relating to how the N$8.1 billion set aside to soften the impact of Covid-19 was spent remains unavailable.Equally there is no accountability...

Training the hybrid mind

23 hours ago | Technology

Johannesburg • Anna CollardMore than 50% of IT teams believe that employees have bad security habits – habits they’ve developed since moving their offices into...

Understanding Covid outbreaks in Namibian...

1 day - 03 August 2021 | Education

Children across the world have missed out on months of schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic. In Namibia, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC)...

Load More