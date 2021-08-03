Retuura Ballotti new Human Capital Executive

Retuura Ballotti has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Executive. Photo contributed

As from 1 July, Retuura Ballotti has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Executive. In her new role, Ballotti is responsible for developing and executing human resource strategy in support of the overall business plan and strategic direction of the bank, specifically in the areas of succession planning, talent and change management, organisational and performance management, training and development, and compensation. As the Human Capital Executive, Ballotti will provide strategic leadership by articulating human capital needs and plans to the executive management team, shareholders, and directors.

Ballotti’s journey with Bank Windhoek started in 2017, where she headed the Bank’s Human Resources Business Partner role. She obtained her undergraduate qualification at Rhodes University and her Honours and Master’s Degree from the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

An organisational psychologist by profession, Ballotti started her career in Human Capital Management at Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco). She joined Bank Windhoek from Deloitte Namibia, where she fulfilled the role of Senior Human Resource Manager.



