Revamped airport promises better travel experience
18 November 2021 | Transport
The new, improved Hosea Kutako International Airport that currently serves five airlines, now has 18 check-in counters in the departure hall and two luggage conveyor belts in the arrivals hall.
It also boasts a new baggage handling system, the security, immigration and customs facilities have been improved, while the restaurant and the space where people say goodbye to passengers have also been improved.
This upgrade project for better functionality at Namibia's main airport was approved in 2018 by the Leake Hangala and was announced as an emergency measure after the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) security audit pointed out serious shortcomings at the facility.
The airport building as Namibians have known it in recent years was commissioned in 1985 and at that time could handle 250 000 passengers annually. By 2018, that number had risen to 1 million passengers a year and the existing facilities and systems could not handle the pressure, he explained.
“The airport has reached its limit in terms of capacity and must therefore be expanded and upgraded as a matter of urgency to accommodate the increase in aircraft and passenger numbers, as well as the much stricter international security and safety standards.”
He said at the time that N$245 million would be spent on putting on facelifting the country's flagship airport so that it would meet international standards and provide a better travel experience for visitors.
Namibia Airports Company (NAC) spokesperson Dan Kamati, said the introduction of the new check-in counters and luggage conveyor belts at the airport would take place in line with the commissioning of specialist equipment, which should be ready by the end of the month.
Kamati said the upgrade was aimed at doubling the airport's handling capacity in order to accommodate the increase in passengers by 2030.
The NAC currently serves Airlink, FlyNamibia, Ethiopian Airways, Eurowings Discover and TAAG Angola.
More airlines are expected before the end of the year, he concluded.