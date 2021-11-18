Revamped airport promises better travel experience

18 November 2021 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected]

The new, improved Hosea Kutako International Airport that currently serves five airlines, now has 18 check-in counters in the departure hall and two luggage conveyor belts in the arrivals hall.
It also boasts a new baggage handling system, the security, immigration and customs facilities have been improved, while the restaurant and the space where people say goodbye to passengers have also been improved.
This upgrade project for better functionality at Namibia's main airport was approved in 2018 by the Leake Hangala and was announced as an emergency measure after the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) security audit pointed out serious shortcomings at the facility.
The airport building as Namibians have known it in recent years was commissioned in 1985 and at that time could handle 250 000 passengers annually. By 2018, that number had risen to 1 million passengers a year and the existing facilities and systems could not handle the pressure, he explained.
“The airport has reached its limit in terms of capacity and must therefore be expanded and upgraded as a matter of urgency to accommodate the increase in aircraft and passenger numbers, as well as the much stricter international security and safety standards.”
He said at the time that N$245 million would be spent on putting on facelifting the country's flagship airport so that it would meet international standards and provide a better travel experience for visitors.
Namibia Airports Company (NAC) spokesperson Dan Kamati, said the introduction of the new check-in counters and luggage conveyor belts at the airport would take place in line with the commissioning of specialist equipment, which should be ready by the end of the month.
Kamati said the upgrade was aimed at doubling the airport's handling capacity in order to accommodate the increase in passengers by 2030.
The NAC currently serves Airlink, FlyNamibia, Ethiopian Airways, Eurowings Discover and TAAG Angola.
More airlines are expected before the end of the year, he concluded.

Similar News

 

Westair now Fly Namibia

2 weeks ago - 02 November 2021 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] to develop local aviation and to grow the economy, Westair has been rebranded Fly Namibia.According to Westair chief executive Henri van Schalkwyk,...

TAAG flying back and forth again

3 weeks ago - 25 October 2021 | Transport

Angola’s national airline, TAAG Angola, resumed its Windhoek-Luanda route last week, following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on travel between the two countries.TAAG Angola Airline...

Breath of fresh air for truck drivers

1 month - 18 October 2021 | Transport

Long-distance truck drivers who need urgent medical attention can breathe easier after Engen recently handed over six oxygen concentrators to the Walvis Bay Corridor Group...

Have wheels, will ride

1 month - 29 September 2021 | Transport

Following the groundbreaking ceremony of bicycle lanes in Windhoek last week, the City of Windhoek, together with stakeholders, hosted cycling and road safety training for...

Airport expansion project nearing completion

1 month - 21 September 2021 | Transport

The completion of the N$250 million project to decongest the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) is scheduled for the end of this month. However, the...

Traffic fines still up in the air

2 months ago - 12 September 2021 | Transport

City Council is still waiting for a traffic offenders report from the City Police to guide them in their quest to implement traffic amnesty for...

Major milestone for ride-hailing app

2 months ago - 07 September 2021 | Transport

By mid-August this year, ride-hailing app LEFA reached a major milestone by clocking up more than 100 000 successful trips. In fact, more than 120...

Fly north-east – quick, quick!

2 months ago - 25 August 2021 | Transport

FlyWestair launched its two new destinations - Rundu and Katima Mulilo - with inaugural flights for the media on Wednesday.Departing from Eros Airport in Windhoek,...

Write your learners in your home language

2 months ago - 22 August 2021 | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) has introduced written learner licence tests in several local languages at NaTIS offices countrywide, with effect as from Monday, 23 August.In...

NaTIS resumes bookings, testing

3 months ago - 06 August 2021 | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) announced that all NaTIS offices countrywide will commence with bookings for Learner and Driving Licence Testing as from Monday (9 August...

Latest News

Get your JAC here

19th of November 07:39 | Motors

In October, JAC Motors South Africa appointed four new dealers, increasing its total number of dealer outlets to sixty. Since opening in September, the outlet...

Toddler’s death haunts family suing...

16 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] father of 3-year-old Shaziriah Jacinta Mweneni du Plessis who died hours after receiving rabies shots at the Katutura State hospital in March...

The enemy within

16 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Leo KapembeAfrica! With so much abundance and resources, yet so much suffering. How many years will it take to “clean up the house”?The...

Down Syndrome Day celebrated with...

16 hours ago | Social Issues

“FNB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a proud sponsor of the Down Syndrome Association of Namibia (DSAN) for several years. We joined...

Here’s how this 12-year-old earns...

17 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]“With the money I make through braiding hair, I buy clothes for myself. I also give some of the money to my mother...

App to help hearing impaired...

17 hours ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]“I urge every Namibian to make a special effort to become a campaigner for people with disabilities,” the Deputy Minister for Disability Affairs...

Revamped airport promises better travel...

17 hours ago | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] new, improved Hosea Kutako International Airport that currently serves five airlines, now has 18 check-in counters in the departure hall and two...

Chill with Windhoek Express

18 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Music keeping kids off the...

21 hours ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] the first lockdown last year, the Amazing Grace Brass Band was established in Katutura to keep children who could not go to...

Load More