Revival, Kudos continue their dominance

19 April 2021 | Sports

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) continued with its league games at the University of Namibia (Unam) and the Patrick Iyambo Police College on Saturday.
During the games played at the police college, Revival Volleyball Club (RVC) and Kudos dominated both the ladies and men’s categories with their unbeaten records.
In the women’s category, HappyDu – who started their league games by collecting maximum points in rounds one and two of their league games – dropped points when they faced RVC and Kudos respectively.
HappyDu's side played defencelessly, losing to RVC with a 3-0 in their first game and lost 3-0 once more when they faced Kudos in their second game of the day.
Thus far RVC remains the only unbeaten team in the women category.
In other ladies’ matches played over the weekend, Otjozondjupa NamPol Volleyball Club won their first league game against Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) with a 3-0 scoreline before Kudos beat them with a 3-0 sets scoreline.
In the men's category, Nust beat Khomas NamPol 3-0, while the City of Windhoek overpowered Nited Polytech Volleyball Club 3-2 in a five-set thriller. The latter played a much-improved game against Nust, winning the game by 3-1 in a four-set game.
Kudos continued with their winning ways after overwhelming Unam 3-1 in a four-set game while the game between Nited and Unam ended with a 3-0 win in favour of the latter. – Nampa

