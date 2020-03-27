RFLAUN pension payouts to continue

27 March 2020 | Economics

The Retirement Fund for Local Authorities and Utility Services in Namibia (RFLAUN) has implemented operational measures to promote business continuity during the Khomas and Erongo lockdown amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the RFLAUN said staff members will be working from home and therefore continue to provide essential services to members remotely. It said that pension payments would be processed uninterrupted, adding that the fund will lift the suspension of pensioners implemented during March and April 2020 and continue paying their monthly pension monies.
Pensioners can submit their certificates of existence electronically and payment of contributions from participating employers will be processed as per Pension Fund Act guidelines. “All claims will be processed electronically, but originals will be requested once the lockdown is over,” the statement reads.
Stakeholders are encouraged to make use of the fund’s non-face to face communication channels including telephone lines or email to officially engage with the fund. – Nampa

