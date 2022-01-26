Rhino horn: Legal trade can help
26 January 2022 | Environment
The legalisation of rhino horn trade will help shrink the smuggling market, although this step alone will not be enough to destroy this market.
This is the finding of two Danish researchers, Dr Vu Hoai Nam Dang and Prof Martin Reinhardt Nielsen from the University of Copenhagen. They have just published a peer-reviewed research article in the scientific journal ScienceDirect, in which they involved 345 consumers of rhino horns in Vietnam.
However, consumers of the product have a strong preference for the horns of wild rhinos, which means that a “legal market” will have to constantly endure competition from a parallel smuggling market.
Yet consumers prefer to buy the product legally.
“The extent to which rhino poaching will be combated through legal trade will depend on whether the legal market can provide ‘wild horns’, as well as whether campaigns can succeed in changing consumers’ preferences,” the researchers told Africa Sustainable Conservation News.
The study shows that consumers do not look for rhinos that have been “farmed”, as with cattle or horses. They prefer and will also pay more for rhinos that occur in the wild or on private land where they have to find their own water and food, although they may receive additional feed at certain times of the year. They believe wild rhino horns have better “medicinal benefits”, the researchers say.
“However, consumers prefer legal trade. Buyers of rhino horns are often older and very rich. The richer the consumer, the less they care about doing business legally. So, if the supply of wild rhino horn is not enough, it will still be poached, or poachers will try to steal the horns from legitimate suppliers,” the researchers say.
Legislation
Trade in rhino horn is extremely profitable. In the smuggling market, up to US$400000 is paid per kilogram for Asian rhino horns and up to US$20 000 per kg for African rhino horns.
Demand for rhino horn in Asian markets, particularly in Vietnam and China, has driven rhino populations to the brink of extinction. Over the past decade, some 10 000 rhinos in Africa have been killed by poachers.
The remaining rhino populations in Africa and Asia are steadily shrinking, with less than 30 000 remaining in 2020, compared to an estimated population of 500 000 at the beginning of the 20th century.
Consumers believe that the horn has certain medicinal properties, in addition to serving as a status symbol.
In order to stop the poaching crisis, it is proposed that trade in rhino horn be legalized so that the horns can be harvested sustainably. At the same time, it can generate an income for combating poaching, creating jobs and deterring poachers.
Rhino horn, which can be traded legally internationally, can be provided with microchips, while a certification and permit system can be put in place to prevent money laundering.
“The question of whether the legalisation of trade in rhino horn can contribute to the conservation of rhinos is hotly debated in conservation circles. Opponents of this believe that legal trade will increase the demand for this to dangerous levels,” the researchers say.
“We have found that legal trade in rhino horn will probably not eradicate the parallel smuggling market, but will cause it to shrink. Our insights into the matter can be used to consider the possible consequences of legal trade and create policies to manage the demand for them,” the researchers say.
Local situation
In Namibia, the chief executive of the Namibian Chamber of the Environment (NCE), Dr Chris Brown, previously said that “the time is right for Namibia to take serious steps on rhino horn and long-term rhino conservation in partnership with neighbouring countries”.
Brown is in favour of Namibia trading in rhino horn internationally - ideally with the approval of the Convention on Trade in Endangered Species (Cites), and with international monitoring and audit procedures in place.
At the same time, rhinos in all national parks, communal and commercial land (farms and game reserves) should be dehorned on a two- to three-year cycle.
Brown says international trade in rhino horn could contribute nearly N$2 billion a year to the Namibian economy and it will grow as rhino populations expand.
He adds that the dehorning of rhinos nationwide will significantly reduce the reward for poaching, as the risk-to-compensation ratio will be skewed against the high risk and low reward, and the markets will be well stocked with legal horns at the same time.