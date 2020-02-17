Ridding Namibia of killer plants

Gunhild Voigts – Pictured here is the Madagascar rubber vine (Cryptostegia grandiflora): Robust and beautifully green, surviving drought, an excellent climber, bearing beautiful flowers in pink and white, the seeds blowing in the wind, inspiring dreams of remote places...

But beware – this plant is the devil in disguise. Being a member of the Apocynaceae family, it is highly toxic. Ten leaves can kill a hungry horse.

As a climber, it is capable of strangling all vegetation in its vicinity. It does not even stop at buildings, constructions and foundations. And with hundreds of flying seeds capable of germinating it is extremely invasive.

The Aloe littoralis in front of Namutoni head office is about to die of suffocation; in Windhoek you find it in most neglected gardens; and on your way to Khorixas you may observe it proceeding far and wide into the environment.

Do not let this invasive plant take over our habitat.

If you want to get rid of these killer plants, it is not enough to cut them at ground level, because they will simply grow again. What you need to do is remove the roots completely. To achieve this, it area surrounding the plant should be opened down to about 15 cm into the ground, ideally by using a pick. Only where this approach is impossible, a herbicide should be applied responsibly.

And don't forget to wash hands afterwards!

The lesson in the fight against cacti is to react early. Weeds and the work involved to remove them grow with time. And after four years of non-stop cacti fighting, I do not want the Madagascar rubber vine to proceed to similar dimensions.

