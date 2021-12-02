Ride the Ridges launched

PSG and Capricorn Group announced the launch of the 2022 PSG Ride the Ridges, a new unique

three-day stage race that is scheduled for 25 to 27 March 2022 set in and around Windhoek.

The vision of PSG and Capricorn Group is to offer a world-class event that will start and end at Heja

Lodge. It is an individual event and each day of the race will offer a unique experience for riders who

will have access to seldom used jeep and game tracks in and around Heja Lodge. The distances varies

from 25 – 30 km on day one, 70 km on day two (with a shorter route also on offer) and 35 – 40 km

on day three.

The entry fee per rider is N$2500 and includes three days of sublime riding, one of a kind feeding

stations, rider hospitality area at finish line, finish line meals and drinks after every stage, coffee and

rusks each morning, secure bike park, complimentary bike wash and lube after stage 1 and 2 as well

as the awards ceremony on day three with lucky draws.

Each rider will also get his or her own pair of branded Freedom of Movement Vellies, a race fuel

package, powerbank, Versus socks, event buff and a unique finisher medal.

“We are excited to launch the PSG Ride the Ridges, co-sponsored by Capricorn Group. Our vision is

to offer riders a very unique experience, unlike any other stage race in Namibia,” said Brian van

Rensburg, Director of PSG.

“The name of the event is telling of what riders can expect – to ride the ridges in and around

Windhoek on some of the very best trails there is on offer. Usually stage rides requires riders to

spend money on transport and accommodation, whereas this event offers Windhoek-based riders

the opportunity to spend every night in the comfort of their own home.”

All entries close 30 January 2022. Due to the exclusivity of the event, entries are limited. All paid

entries received by 31 December 2021 will qualify for the lucky draw of a Thule Round Trip Bike

Duffel 55L valued at N$3 500.

Should the event be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions/complications, all entry fees will be fully

refunded. All Covid-19 protocols and regulations will be adhered to.

For more information, visit @ridetheridges on Facebook or www.cycletec.com.na. Regular updates

and information will be shared on these platforms.