Ride the Ridges launched
02 December 2021 | Sports
three-day stage race that is scheduled for 25 to 27 March 2022 set in and around Windhoek.
The vision of PSG and Capricorn Group is to offer a world-class event that will start and end at Heja
Lodge. It is an individual event and each day of the race will offer a unique experience for riders who
will have access to seldom used jeep and game tracks in and around Heja Lodge. The distances varies
from 25 – 30 km on day one, 70 km on day two (with a shorter route also on offer) and 35 – 40 km
on day three.
The entry fee per rider is N$2500 and includes three days of sublime riding, one of a kind feeding
stations, rider hospitality area at finish line, finish line meals and drinks after every stage, coffee and
rusks each morning, secure bike park, complimentary bike wash and lube after stage 1 and 2 as well
as the awards ceremony on day three with lucky draws.
Each rider will also get his or her own pair of branded Freedom of Movement Vellies, a race fuel
package, powerbank, Versus socks, event buff and a unique finisher medal.
“We are excited to launch the PSG Ride the Ridges, co-sponsored by Capricorn Group. Our vision is
to offer riders a very unique experience, unlike any other stage race in Namibia,” said Brian van
Rensburg, Director of PSG.
“The name of the event is telling of what riders can expect – to ride the ridges in and around
Windhoek on some of the very best trails there is on offer. Usually stage rides requires riders to
spend money on transport and accommodation, whereas this event offers Windhoek-based riders
the opportunity to spend every night in the comfort of their own home.”
All entries close 30 January 2022. Due to the exclusivity of the event, entries are limited. All paid
entries received by 31 December 2021 will qualify for the lucky draw of a Thule Round Trip Bike
Duffel 55L valued at N$3 500.
Should the event be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions/complications, all entry fees will be fully
refunded. All Covid-19 protocols and regulations will be adhered to.
For more information, visit @ridetheridges on Facebook or www.cycletec.com.na. Regular updates
and information will be shared on these platforms.