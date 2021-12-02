Ride the Ridges launched

02 December 2021 | Sports

PSG and Capricorn Group announced the launch of the 2022 PSG Ride the Ridges, a new unique
three-day stage race that is scheduled for 25 to 27 March 2022 set in and around Windhoek.
The vision of PSG and Capricorn Group is to offer a world-class event that will start and end at Heja
Lodge. It is an individual event and each day of the race will offer a unique experience for riders who
will have access to seldom used jeep and game tracks in and around Heja Lodge. The distances varies
from 25 – 30 km on day one, 70 km on day two (with a shorter route also on offer) and 35 – 40 km
on day three.
The entry fee per rider is N$2500 and includes three days of sublime riding, one of a kind feeding
stations, rider hospitality area at finish line, finish line meals and drinks after every stage, coffee and
rusks each morning, secure bike park, complimentary bike wash and lube after stage 1 and 2 as well
as the awards ceremony on day three with lucky draws.
Each rider will also get his or her own pair of branded Freedom of Movement Vellies, a race fuel
package, powerbank, Versus socks, event buff and a unique finisher medal.
“We are excited to launch the PSG Ride the Ridges, co-sponsored by Capricorn Group. Our vision is
to offer riders a very unique experience, unlike any other stage race in Namibia,” said Brian van
Rensburg, Director of PSG.
“The name of the event is telling of what riders can expect – to ride the ridges in and around
Windhoek on some of the very best trails there is on offer. Usually stage rides requires riders to
spend money on transport and accommodation, whereas this event offers Windhoek-based riders
the opportunity to spend every night in the comfort of their own home.”
All entries close 30 January 2022. Due to the exclusivity of the event, entries are limited. All paid
entries received by 31 December 2021 will qualify for the lucky draw of a Thule Round Trip Bike
Duffel 55L valued at N$3 500.
Should the event be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions/complications, all entry fees will be fully
refunded. All Covid-19 protocols and regulations will be adhered to.
For more information, visit @ridetheridges on Facebook or www.cycletec.com.na. Regular updates
and information will be shared on these platforms.

Similar News

 

Drikus versus Konny … or not?

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] to 1 100 cyclists are expected to participate in the Nedbank Desert Dash ultra-mountain bike marathon over 393km from Windhoek to Swakopmund...

NMH expands live broadcasts

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Sports

An open invitation has been extended to national sports federations to increase their local and international exposure through live video broadcasts of their major sporting...

Records shatter at LC gala

3 days ago - 29 November 2021 | Sports

Swimmers who took part in the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala finals in Windhoek over the weekend put in some great performances, breaking seven records....

Kiddie Sport remains a hit

3 days ago - 29 November 2021 | Sports

Since 1992, Kiddie Sport has been introduced to most pre-primary and primary schools in the capital, which means that the programme has been taking place...

Big cheque for Autism Association

3 days ago - 29 November 2021 | Sports

The Nedbank for Autism Series has again shown spectators far and wide why it is one of the most influential sought after golfing events on...

Big splash this weekend

1 week ago - 24 November 2021 | Sports

Altogether 135 swimmers between the age of 7 and 67 are participating in the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala finals this weekend. The final event...

Legacy of Love Dashing for Covid victims

2 weeks ago - 16 November 2021 | Sports

The Legacy of Love cycling team will be riding in the Nedbank Desert Dash in December to raise money for families that lost loved ones...

New relay records set

3 weeks ago - 10 November 2021 | Sports

The second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala, which took place in Windhoek last weekend, saw two new relay records.Juliette Senekal, Ernst Jansen, Mikayla Geyser, and...

Cohen wins again

3 weeks ago - 10 November 2021 | Sports

Boosted by home turf advantage, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) won the Bank Windhoek National Fistball Tournament held in Windhoek last weekend.CFC 1 and its club...

Schools MTB league a roaring success

3 weeks ago - 05 November 2021 | Sports

The finals of the FNB Schools Mountain Bike League took place at the IJG Trails at the end of October.The event was the fifth race...

Latest News

Municipality plays musical chairs

10 hours ago | Local News

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and Affirmative Repositioning’s (AR) 11th-hour announcement yesterday that they will abstain from council election means a majority group of eight...

Ride the Ridges launched

12 hours ago | Sports

PSG and Capricorn Group announced the launch of the 2022 PSG Ride the Ridges, a new uniquethree-day stage race that is scheduled for 25 to...

Chelsi a Child of the...

12 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Walvis Bay • [email protected] Miss Namibia national costume for the Miss Universe competition wasrevealed on Wednesday on the local pageant’s social media platforms.Chelsi Shikongo who...

Muteka joins OM as Human...

12 hours ago | Business

Old Mutual announced the appointment of Toini Muteka as the new Human Capital Executive,effective 1 December 2021.In her new role Toini will direct and manage...

Savvy retirement

16 hours ago | Opinion

An unknown author once said, “retirement is wonderful if you have two essentials; much to live on and much to live for”.“With the Government Institutions...

Chill with Windhoek Express

16 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Security company owner, supervisor settle...

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Otjiwarongo security company owner and supervisor charged with the murder of a Zimbabwean woodcarver in 2020, agreed settle with the man’s widow...

Green for go

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda yesterday switched on new traffic lights installed at three intersections along the Otjomuise road.The traffic lights were erected at the intersections...

Drikus versus Konny … or...

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] to 1 100 cyclists are expected to participate in the Nedbank Desert Dash ultra-mountain bike marathon over 393km from Windhoek to Swakopmund...

Load More