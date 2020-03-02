RM Wispeco – partners in excellence

Following a partnership with Robmeg Steel South Africa in September 2019, the newly formed RM Wispeco is ready to hit the ground running.

Robmeg Steel is a market leader in South Africa, manufacturing an expansive range of products to suit fenestration and all building openings. They have a national footprint across South Africa.

The expert knowledge and technologically advanced machinery that Robmeg Steel South Africa brings to its partnership with Wispeco Namibia, allows for the production of exceptionally high quality products.

RM Wispeco is the largest manufacturer and distributer of steel windows and doorframes in Namibia. They offer competitive pricing on products such as steel windows and doorframes; aluminium doors, windows and profiles; sectional and roll-up garage doors, garage door hardware, as well as garage door motors.

RM Wispeco remains a part of the Frans Indongo Group, and prides itself on manufacturing its products locally whenever possible in order to provide employment opportunities and boost the Namibian economy.

This new entity has various future plans for expansion, including the semi-automation of their steel manufacturing plant within the first half of this year. This expansion will result in further job creation and will enable RM Wispeco to fulfil the complete demand within Namibia as well as allowing for the export of product.

RM Wispeco’s factory in Windhoek is fully operational and they also have branches in Swakopmund and Oshakati.

RM Wispeco is ready to supply the demands of any retail store in Namibia.

