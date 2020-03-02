RM Wispeco – partners in excellence

02 March 2020 | Business

Following a partnership with Robmeg Steel South Africa in September 2019, the newly formed RM Wispeco is ready to hit the ground running.
Robmeg Steel is a market leader in South Africa, manufacturing an expansive range of products to suit fenestration and all building openings. They have a national footprint across South Africa.
The expert knowledge and technologically advanced machinery that Robmeg Steel South Africa brings to its partnership with Wispeco Namibia, allows for the production of exceptionally high quality products.
RM Wispeco is the largest manufacturer and distributer of steel windows and doorframes in Namibia. They offer competitive pricing on products such as steel windows and doorframes; aluminium doors, windows and profiles; sectional and roll-up garage doors, garage door hardware, as well as garage door motors.
RM Wispeco remains a part of the Frans Indongo Group, and prides itself on manufacturing its products locally whenever possible in order to provide employment opportunities and boost the Namibian economy.
This new entity has various future plans for expansion, including the semi-automation of their steel manufacturing plant within the first half of this year. This expansion will result in further job creation and will enable RM Wispeco to fulfil the complete demand within Namibia as well as allowing for the export of product.
RM Wispeco’s factory in Windhoek is fully operational and they also have branches in Swakopmund and Oshakati.
RM Wispeco is ready to supply the demands of any retail store in Namibia.

Similar News

 

A first for Africa

2nd of March 10:57 | Business

While Star Body Works first opened in 2002, the Star Tyre and Glass Fitment Centre only opened their doors in September last year. So, if...

Parts for any model

2nd of March 10:45 | Business

That classic beauty parked in your garage deserves to be showed off and not be collecting dust because you don’t have the necessary parts to...

Growing one installation at a time

5 days ago - 26 February 2020 | Business

Yolanda Nel – Windhoek entrepreneur Jakes Garoeb started an installation business from his home and already can’t keep up with the demand. “I have been...

NUST receives big for careers workshop

1 week ago - 20 February 2020 | Business

FNB Namibia recently donated N$20 000 toward the NUST Career Starter Week (CSW) Workshop.The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and B360 Education Partnerships...

KAT-Active launches

2 weeks ago - 13 February 2020 | Business

KAT-Active launched the very first online shop for woman’s active wear in Namibia on 15 December last year and have created quite a stir since...

Recycled e-waste shows 100% growth

2 weeks ago - 12 February 2020 | Business

Yolanda Nel The equivalent of 10 000 computer monitors were recycled in Namibia in 2019, contributing to a 100% growth in the amount of electronic...

Your future in accounting starts here

2 weeks ago - 12 February 2020 | Business

Yolanda Nel Schools across the country have until 24 February to nominate six students that they feel have the potential to become Chartered Accountants or...

Erastus to lead Air Namibia for now

2 weeks ago - 11 February 2020 | Business

Air Namibia announced that their Chief Human Resources Officer Elia Erastus (photo) has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective 11 February 2020 and...

Real estate at your fingertips

2 weeks ago - 11 February 2020 | Business

Green Enterprise Solutions and EstApp signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further develop the latter’s real estate software application to ensure Namibians have all...

Mentoring diamonds in the rough

2 weeks ago - 10 February 2020 | Business

Bank Windhoek has once again pledged its support to the Katuka Mentorship Programme.“Empowering women who are in business is why supporting the Katuka Mentorship Programme...

Latest News

Fungi leading a building revolution

2nd of March 11:09 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] to the Redhouse Studio, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Standard Bank group, an oyster mushroom project in Brakwater will...

A first for Africa

2nd of March 10:57 | Business

While Star Body Works first opened in 2002, the Star Tyre and Glass Fitment Centre only opened their doors in September last year. So, if...

Making its mark in Namibia

2nd of March 10:53 | Motors

Nors is a Portuguese group whose vision is to be a world leader in transport solutions, and construction and agricultural equipment. In Africa, the Nors...

Parts for any model

2nd of March 10:45 | Business

That classic beauty parked in your garage deserves to be showed off and not be collecting dust because you don’t have the necessary parts to...

More backwards than forwards for...

2nd of March 10:41 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] week after hundreds of thousands dollars’ worth of bowling equipment was locked up and the locks changed at the TransNamib Bowling Club...

Groot Aub JSS hosts athletics...

17 hours ago | Education

After the absence of two years, Groot Aub Junior Secondary School held its athletics championships on Saturday in the U/15, U/17 and U/19 age groups.The...

Workshop for school dance clubs

17 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Dance Sport Academy in partnership with the Dance Sport School League South Africa hosted the Dance Sport School League (DSSL) Namibia Dance Workshop...

Old Location Cemetery closes for...

17 hours ago | Local News

During the Windhoek City Council’s second ordinary council meeting of the year last week, it was announced that the Old Location Cemetery has been closed...

Banks warn of increased fraud

17 hours ago | Banking

Standard Bank has once again cautioned the public to be vigilant as incidents of vishing are becoming more prevalent, resulting in many clients losing their...

Load More