RMB welcomes Ian Erlank

05 July 2021 | Banking

RMB Namibia announced the appointment of Ian Erlank as the new Head of Markets. He joined RMB and the Corporate and Institutional Exco on 1 July 2021. Erlank is highly qualified as a CFA Charter holder and holds a BComm (Economics) degree and a Post Graduate Diploma in Futures Studies. “RMB is excited to welcome Erlank, who is no stranger to the market and is highly regarded in the financial services industry. He has been in the financial services industry for more than 17 years in various roles from starting out as a dealer in the bank treasury department to his most recent overall responsibility for the entire end to end investment management business. Erlank brings significant technical expertise and structuring capabilities to our business. In building a market leading business, we will leverage his deep technical expertise to exponentially grow our business,” said Philip Chapman, RMB Namibia CEO. Photo contributed

