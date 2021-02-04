Road cycling champs this weekend

Hosted in collaboration with the Namibian Cycling Federation, the Nedbank National Time Trials and the Nedbank National Road Race take place on Friday, 5 February and Sunday, 7 February respectively,

According to Nedbank’s Gernot de Klerk, the bank is committed to the development of cycling in Namibia.

“Nedbank continues to be one of biggest supporters of cycling in Namibia, and with the fantastic work done by our sporting authorities and organising volunteers, we have created some exceptional platforms over the years to spur on the development of Namibian cycling. Hosting the National Time Trails and National Road Race this weekend, further speaks to the investment the bank continues to put into the sport with the ultimate quest of producing cyclists and events of sheer international quality,” he said.

The Time Trails take place on Friday (5 February) starting at 15:00, just north of Windhoek along the B1 at the first bridge after the roadblock, heading towards Okahandja. The categories are elite and u/23 men; elite ladies; junior men; junior woman; sub vet men and ladies; master men and ladies; grand master men; u/16 boys and girls; u/14 boys and girls; u/12 boys and girls; and u/10 boys and girls.



Sunday, race day

The Road Race will take off from Carin Park in Brakwater on Sunday (7 February) at 07:00, with categories will also ranging from elite men and women right down to the u/10 boys and girls. The distances range from 150km for experienced riders to 14km for the youngest group.

Due to the prevailing Covid-19 regulations governing sporting activities, spectators will unfortunately not be hosted at either of the events, and cyclists have been implored to adhere to health protocols while taking part in the events.

De Klerk called on motorists to be mindful of increased cycling activity on the B1 highway on Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.

The prize giving takes place on Sunday from 14:00 in front of the Nedbank Business Centre at Ausspannplatz, and with due cognisance of health regulations only the top three individuals in all age categories are invited.



