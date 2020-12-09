Road safety campaign begins

‘When I drink, I don’t drive’

Photo Nampa

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and First National Bank (FNB) have made donations worth N$158 000 to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) for the festive season road safety campaign.

FNB donated N$80 000 to be used for monitoring, activations and coordination trips on the B1-North and B2 roads, as well as to hire vehicles for NamPol’s traffic division during the campaign.

NBL donated 500 cases of bottled water worth N$78 000 to be used by traffic officers and other road safety stakeholders who will be stationed at roadblocks covering the B1 and B2 routes in the //Kharas, Hardap, Khomas, Erongo, Otjozondjupa, Oshikoto and Oshana regions.

Speaking at the handover, Nadia Britz, the personal assistant to NBL’s managing director, said the number of road accidents and fatalities remain a serious concern. She said most of these accidents are caused by human error and with NBL’s new campaign themed ‘When I drink, I don’t drive’, their call is for every Namibian citizen to take responsibility for their lives and commit to a safe and accident-free festive season.

“Let’s play our part by being responsible whether in our decisions or actions. After all and especially after such a challenging year, we owe it to ourselves and each other to enjoy a safe and pleasant holiday,” she said.

During the event, the police and Motor Vehicle Accident Fund did 60-second readiness checks on vehicles, paying specific attention to tyre pressure. They also informed road users of the importance of checking their vehicles before travelling. – Nampa

