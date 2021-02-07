Road works ahead

Construction activities are scheduled to take place on a portion of Auas Road between the Western Bypass and Sean McBride Street as from 12 February.

The City of Windhoek announced that road works for the construction of a slipway to the Truck Port in the capital's southern suburbs, would commence within in the next week.

The City said by way of an advertisement, that construction activities are scheduled to take place on a portion of Auas Road between the Western Bypass and Sean McBride Street as from 12 February.

The partial closure of the road is necessary to facilitate the construction of a slipway from Auas Road to the Truck Port.

In light of this, the City asked that road users adhere to the traffic signage and speed restrictions around the construction areas.

Pedestrians should make use of the sidewalk on the eastern side of Auas Road, since it is strictly prohibited for the public to walk alongside the delineated signs.

Construction should be complete towards the end of May, early June.



Lafrenz

In other road works news, the City announced that the intersection at Ekundi Street, Hereford Road and Road 3 is open to traffic by means of a 4-way stop while construction work continues next to these roads. The City said that the new service station in Lafrenz Industrial Park is accessible from Hereford Road via Road 3.

Motorists are asked to approach the intersection with caution, as no permanent road markings will be done at this state.

Construction is set to continue until 3 July 2021.

