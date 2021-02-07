Road works ahead

07 February 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek announced that road works for the construction of a slipway to the Truck Port in the capital's southern suburbs, would commence within in the next week.
The City said by way of an advertisement, that construction activities are scheduled to take place on a portion of Auas Road between the Western Bypass and Sean McBride Street as from 12 February.
The partial closure of the road is necessary to facilitate the construction of a slipway from Auas Road to the Truck Port.
In light of this, the City asked that road users adhere to the traffic signage and speed restrictions around the construction areas.
Pedestrians should make use of the sidewalk on the eastern side of Auas Road, since it is strictly prohibited for the public to walk alongside the delineated signs.
Construction should be complete towards the end of May, early June.

Lafrenz
In other road works news, the City announced that the intersection at Ekundi Street, Hereford Road and Road 3 is open to traffic by means of a 4-way stop while construction work continues next to these roads. The City said that the new service station in Lafrenz Industrial Park is accessible from Hereford Road via Road 3.
Motorists are asked to approach the intersection with caution, as no permanent road markings will be done at this state.
Construction is set to continue until 3 July 2021.

Similar News

 

Overhaul for local airports

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Infrastructure

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) chief executive Bisey |Uirab said the company plans to invest over N$1.3 billion in infrastructure development across all eight airports in...

Nam boasts best roads again

2 weeks ago - 25 January 2021 | Infrastructure

For the fifth consecutive year, Namibia retained its position of having the best roads in Africa.According to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Competitive Report...

Brush and broom factory planned for Windhoek

3 weeks ago - 18 January 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s industrial production capacity being constrained and not being as competitive asother countries, one company decided to change the status quo.Nambrush, a...

City takes a look at flood-prone areas

1 month - 11 January 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek Mayor Job Amupanda and members of the City of Windhoek’s (CoW) disaster risk management division on Saturday assessed flood-prone areas in informal settlements in...

Charcoal facility planned for Witvlei

2 months ago - 11 December 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia is planning a charcoal and briquette storage, processing and packaging facility atWitvlei.According to a non-technical summary (NTS) document, the project is...

Regional council completes most water projects

2 months ago - 17 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Water provision projects in the Omaheke region funded under the 2019/2020 drought relief programme have mostly been completed, despite some experiencing delays. According to a...

New development planned south of Windhoek

2 months ago - 16 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] public meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday (19 November) for a new proposeddevelopment at Garm Gross Haigamas no. 447.Developers Birdsong...

New infrastructure for Dordabis

3 months ago - 13 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Residents of Dordabis in the Windhoek Rural Constituency received a community hall, newly constructed toilets and a solar water pumping system from the Khomas Regional...

Land for men and women in uniform

3 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Infrastructure

More than five years ago, as part of the preparation for the Mass Land Servicing, President Hage Geingob along with the governor of the Khomas...

Namibia’s ECB second best in Africa

3 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Namibia’s Electricity Control Board (ECB) was voted the second best electricity regulator in Africa, after Uganda’s Energy Regulatory Authority.This announcement was made by the African...

Latest News

CoW, GRN debt swap deal...

1 day - 12 February 2021 | Government

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has offered government a N$350 million debt swap deal.A debt swap is a refinancing deal in which a debtor gets...

Classical music in Masterclass spotlight

1 day - 12 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Music Ensemble with the support of Bank Windhoek hosts a music development workshop in the capital from Tuesday, 16 to Tuesday, 23 February...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Support local stores to increase...

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Business

The economy has been tough on many local businesses and restaurants who are struggling to keep their doors open under ongoing restrictions. In light of...

Overhaul for local airports

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Infrastructure

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) chief executive Bisey |Uirab said the company plans to invest over N$1.3 billion in infrastructure development across all eight airports in...

Energy-efficient lightbulbs for Health

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Social Issues

NamPower handed over 13 100 energy-efficient lightbulbs valued at almost N$300 000 to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) earlier this week.The donation...

Coetzee sets wheels in motion...

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Sports

National cycling champion Drikus Coetzee has set his sights on competing at the 2021 International Cycling Union (UCI) World Championships slated for 19 to 26...

Juffrou Vissie groet die skoolgeewêreld

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | People

Me. Elsabe Visser (beter bekend as Juffrou Vissie) het op 31 Desember 2020 ná 42 jaar in die onderwys, afgetree.Nadat sy in 1974 matriek geslaag...

Set up your loved ones...

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Elzita BeukesValentine's Day is synonymous with the traditional exchange of cards, chocolates, gifts and sharing a candle-lit dinner with loved ones.It not only...

Load More