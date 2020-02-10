Roaring support for CHICA

10 February 2020 | Society

The Henties Bay Lions Club donated groceries to the Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) Children Fighting Cancer (CHICA) programme. Children receiving treatment are accommodated for free at CAN’s CHICA Interim Home in Windhoek. However, food remains one of the biggest expenses to keep the home’s doors open. CAN wholeheartedly thanks Lions members for their support. Pictured here are Lions Matty and Gert Grobler who handed over the donation to Celeste de Klerk of CAN’s Erongo Centre in Swakopmund. Photo Jannie Swartz (President of Lions Club Henties)

Maklike keto by Krisjans

12th of February 10:19 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Dit is net voor 13:00 en die tekort aan parkeerplek is 'n aanduiding dat die middagete-uur aangebreek het. Ek maak myself gemaklik by...

Developing youth soccer

24 minutes ago | Sports

The HopSol Khomas Youth League is set to continue for a fourth consecutive year following the renewal of the N$1 million annual sponsorship deal by...

Schools in the dark

38 minutes ago | Local News

Electricity and water supply has been suspended due to non-payment at over a dozen schools in Windhoek.The cut-off resulted in some schools sending pupils home...

A decade of change

47 minutes ago | Education

The Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation celebrate 10 years of existence with various activities planned for 21 and 22 February.At the celebration launch yesterday, BAS...

Gee terug tydens Lydenstyd

1 hour ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Woensdag is die eerste dag van die Lydenstyd wat die 40 dae voor Paasfees inhuldig, en Namibiërs word aangemoedig om in hierdie tyd...

'Nou begin die lewe eers!'

16 hours ago | People

Evelyn Rosar - Dis 08:30 en koffie en tee word by die Oude Rust-oord in Windhoek bedien. Oupa Harry gaan sit saam met die ander...

Erastus to lead Air Namibia...

18 hours ago | Business

Air Namibia announced that their Chief Human Resources Officer Elia Erastus (photo) has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective 11 February 2020 and...

Indoor hockey on fire

18 hours ago | Sports

The opening fixtures of the 2020 Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League (NIHL) took place in the capital last weekend, with exciting matches in both...

