Roaring support for CHICA

The Henties Bay Lions Club donated groceries to the Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) Children Fighting Cancer (CHICA) programme. Children receiving treatment are accommodated for free at CAN’s CHICA Interim Home in Windhoek. However, food remains one of the biggest expenses to keep the home’s doors open. CAN wholeheartedly thanks Lions members for their support. Pictured here are Lions Matty and Gert Grobler who handed over the donation to Celeste de Klerk of CAN’s Erongo Centre in Swakopmund. Photo Jannie Swartz (President of Lions Club Henties)



