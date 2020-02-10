Robbery in broad daylight

10 February 2020 | Local News

A total of N$30 000 in cash was stolen during an armed robbery that took place in Suiderhof last weekTuesday.
The victim withdrew cash at Standard Bank’s main branch in Independence Avenue. It is suspected that three persons followed the victim travelling in a Nissan double cab to where they stopped in front of a house in Suiderhof.
The two suspects jumped out of their vehicle, one using a pistol to smash the back window of the double cab where the bag with the money had been placed. The second suspect stood behind the double cab, while the driver remained waiting inside a white sedan. Once they had the bag of cash, the suspects jumped into their getaway car and sped off.
The whole incident in front of the house took nine seconds, but left the female occupant of the double cab traumatised, as she thought that she was being hijacked.
The matter was reported to the Windhoek City Police and the CCTV footage has also been provided. The investigation continues.

Similar News

 

Schools in the dark

12th of February 08:10 | Local News

Electricity and water supply has been suspended due to non-payment at over a dozen schools in Windhoek.The cut-off resulted in some schools sending pupils home...

Gee terug tydens Lydenstyd

12th of February 07:11 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Woensdag is die eerste dag van die Lydenstyd wat die 40 dae voor Paasfees inhuldig, en Namibiërs word aangemoedig om in hierdie tyd...

Not only residents in CoW debt

18 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Two weeks after announcing that residents have outstanding debts of close to N$1 billion, it transpired that this amount is not only owed...

Nuwe hoop vir Rehoboth

1 day - 10 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Inwoners van Rehoboth het Sondag saamgestaan tydens die stigting en eerste vergadering van ’n nuwe onafhanklike bestuursvereniging. Volgens die stigter, Rudi van Wyk,...

Gestremde seun droom groot

1 day - 10 February 2020 | Local News

Die 9-jarige Peter Nsamba is soos enige ander seuntjie van sy ouderdom, besig om ’n prentjie te teken.Maar hy teken ‘n bietjie anders. Met die...

Hierdie hande van hoop

4 days ago - 07 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Dit kan met enigiemand gebeur. Eendag het jy ’n vaste inkomste, ’n dak oor jou kop en die volgende week weet jy nie...

Inwoners neem hul dorp terug

5 days ago - 06 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Talle kwessies op Rehoboth noop inwoners om self die dorp te probeer regruk en dus het hulle besluit om die Rehoboth Onafhanklike Bestuursvereniging...

Reho abattoir bly toe

1 week ago - 03 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Hoewel die abattoir op Rehoboth al ’n maand gelede weer sy deure moes open ná dit op 20Desember tydelik gesluit is, is daar...

Hulp vir baba Chantel gevra

1 week ago - 30 January 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Amper ’n jaar ná ’n baba van Gibeon met ’n waterhofie gebore is, is daar steeds nie dreineringspype in Windhoek vir die klein...

For your driving pleasure

1 week ago - 30 January 2020 | Local News

The Roads Authority (RA) opened section 4A of the new highway between Windhoek and Okahandja (up to Osona) to traffic earlier this week. This completed...

Latest News

A decade of change

12th of February 08:01 | Education

The Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation celebrate 10 years of existence with various activities planned for 21 and 22 February.At the celebration launch yesterday, BAS...

Go colour crazy for CAN

12th of February 07:53 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s annual Spray a Thon 2020 starts on Saturday, 29 February 2020 in Windhoek and Swakopmund and runs for the entire...

Gee terug tydens Lydenstyd

12th of February 07:11 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Woensdag is die eerste dag van die Lydenstyd wat die 40 dae voor Paasfees inhuldig, en Namibiërs word aangemoedig om in hierdie tyd...

‘Nou begin die lewe eers!’

14 hours ago | People

Evelyn Rosar - Dis 08:30 en koffie en tee word by die Oude Rust-oord in Windhoek bedien. Oupa Harry gaan sit saam met die ander...

Erastus to lead Air Namibia...

15 hours ago | Business

Air Namibia announced that their Chief Human Resources Officer Elia Erastus (photo) has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective 11 February 2020 and...

Indoor hockey on fire

15 hours ago | Sports

The opening fixtures of the 2020 Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League (NIHL) took place in the capital last weekend, with exciting matches in both...

Blue bank awarded

16 hours ago | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia (SBN) was recently awarded the Best Investment Bank 2020 in Namibia by the reputable Global Banking & Finance Awards.Global Banking & Finance...

CFC retains tourney trophy

16 hours ago | Sports

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) kicked off its 2020 Bank Windhoek Fistball League campaign on a high note in Swakopmund, retaining the Opening Tournament trophy after...

Not only residents in CoW...

18 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Two weeks after announcing that residents have outstanding debts of close to N$1 billion, it transpired that this amount is not only owed...

Load More