Robbery in broad daylight

The robbery took place in nine seconds. Photo: CCTV footage

A total of N$30 000 in cash was stolen during an armed robbery that took place in Suiderhof last weekTuesday.

The victim withdrew cash at Standard Bank’s main branch in Independence Avenue. It is suspected that three persons followed the victim travelling in a Nissan double cab to where they stopped in front of a house in Suiderhof.

The two suspects jumped out of their vehicle, one using a pistol to smash the back window of the double cab where the bag with the money had been placed. The second suspect stood behind the double cab, while the driver remained waiting inside a white sedan. Once they had the bag of cash, the suspects jumped into their getaway car and sped off.

The whole incident in front of the house took nine seconds, but left the female occupant of the double cab traumatised, as she thought that she was being hijacked.

The matter was reported to the Windhoek City Police and the CCTV footage has also been provided. The investigation continues.

