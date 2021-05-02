Robots for better Katutura traffic control

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has secured N$1.6 million to install traffic lights at three different intersections in Katutura, including the four-way at the Havana residential area.

This was announced during a monthly council meeting last week, where mayor Job Amupanda said that over the past four years, there has been zero capital budget for traffic-related projects. This, he said, has left the City with a huge backlog of traffic lights, which has resulted in accidents and unhappiness from traffic congestions.

Amupanda said the traffic lights will be put up at some of the most congested road intersections in the City’s poor communities and at three intersections, namely Monte Christo/Matshitshi (known as Havana-Four-Way), Otjomuise/Claudius Kandovazu, and Eveline and Otjomuise/Monte Christo will receive traffic lights, kerbs, sidewalks for poles and ducts.



Help elsewhere

Amupanda said that the CoW, through its role as the “big sister” city has committed to assisting smaller town councils of Okakarara, Ondangwa, Oranjemund as well as the Maltahohe Village Council to address challenges in the areas of waste management, policy formulation, land surveying and governance issues.

He said the office is also meeting with Councillors from Keetmanshoop, Gibeon and Khorixas to explore areas of mutual interests and assistance.

Amupanda said that beyond local authorities, council has also made significant strides in terms of inter-governmental relations with other local and international institutions.

The city is also seeking engagement and partnerships with cities in the United States, Spain, Egypt, Indonesia and South Africa. – Nampa



