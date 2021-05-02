Robots for better Katutura traffic control

02 May 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has secured N$1.6 million to install traffic lights at three different intersections in Katutura, including the four-way at the Havana residential area.
This was announced during a monthly council meeting last week, where mayor Job Amupanda said that over the past four years, there has been zero capital budget for traffic-related projects. This, he said, has left the City with a huge backlog of traffic lights, which has resulted in accidents and unhappiness from traffic congestions.
Amupanda said the traffic lights will be put up at some of the most congested road intersections in the City’s poor communities and at three intersections, namely Monte Christo/Matshitshi (known as Havana-Four-Way), Otjomuise/Claudius Kandovazu, and Eveline and Otjomuise/Monte Christo will receive traffic lights, kerbs, sidewalks for poles and ducts.

Help elsewhere
Amupanda said that the CoW, through its role as the “big sister” city has committed to assisting smaller town councils of Okakarara, Ondangwa, Oranjemund as well as the Maltahohe Village Council to address challenges in the areas of waste management, policy formulation, land surveying and governance issues.
He said the office is also meeting with Councillors from Keetmanshoop, Gibeon and Khorixas to explore areas of mutual interests and assistance.
Amupanda said that beyond local authorities, council has also made significant strides in terms of inter-governmental relations with other local and international institutions.
The city is also seeking engagement and partnerships with cities in the United States, Spain, Egypt, Indonesia and South Africa. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Mushrooms making a difference

2 days ago - 02 May 2021 | Infrastructure

First Lady Monica Geingos paid a visit to the Standard Bank Namibia's BioHab project site at Brakwater on the outskirts of Windhoek late last week....

Vergenoeg gets new water point

5 days ago - 29 April 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] of the Vergenoeg informal settlement were pleased as punch when Okahandja's mayor Natasha Brinkman, personally came to open their new water point...

Cleaning operation at Alte Feste

3 weeks ago - 09 April 2021 | Infrastructure

Anyone who has wanted to see the Alte Feste and the “Reiterdenkmal” in the past few weeks has been disappointed. What tourists describe as one...

Rent prices slip further

4 weeks ago - 06 April 2021 | Infrastructure

The FNB Residential Rental Index posted an annual contraction of 2.1% at the end of December 2020, from -0.8% recorded in December 2019. This brings...

Fare hike not approved

1 month - 01 April 2021 | Infrastructure

The Ministry of Works and Transport said that it has not approved an increment in bus and taxi fares, as was announced by the Namibia...

Monte Christo to be extended

1 month - 30 March 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Monte Christo road in Windhoek’s northern outskirts will be extended at an estimated cost of N$40 million.Octagon Construction has been appointed to...

Women plead with mayor for water

1 month - 29 March 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] A group of informal settlement women are begging the municipality and mayor Job Amupanda to install a water point at the new location they relocated to...

Airport road advancing well

1 month - 17 March 2021 | Infrastructure

The first phase of the Windhoek-Hosea Kutako International Airport road is expected to be completed in August 2021.Construction of phase one commenced in January 2016,...

President visits Osona Village

1 month - 14 March 2021 | Infrastructure

President Hage Geingob on Friday visited the Osona Village housing project nearly five years after he laid the first brick to officially mark the commencement...

Challenges hamper another housing initiative

1 month - 09 March 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • Yolanda NelLimited funds and the cancellations by beneficiaries are only some the challenges the City of Windhoek (CoW) is facing to complete another...

Latest News

Windhoek +30 Declaration adopted

6 hours ago | Local News

The Windhoek +30 Declaration was adopted on Monday during a conference held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration and World Press Freedom...

Fitness training for soccer players

6 hours ago | Sports

African Connection (AC) Boxing and Fitness Academy has reached an agreement with Tura Magic Football Club (FC) that will see the latter attending a weekly...

Namibian cosmetics industry growing

6 hours ago | Business

Namibia’s cosmetics industry has grown considerably, with 34 businesses currently exporting cosmetics products worth over N$100 million per year, according to trade minister Lucia Iipumbu.She...

World Press Freedom Day celebrated...

1 day - 03 May 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] world needs to step up efforts to keep journalists safe, because in the past ten years, a journalist has been killed every...

Lifeline for Sam Nujoma stadium?

2 days ago - 02 May 2021 | Sports

City of Windhoek (CoW) mayor Job Amupanda said the municipality will not allow the Sam Nujoma stadium to spiral down a path of depreciation and...

Robots for better Katutura traffic...

2 days ago - 02 May 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has secured N$1.6 million to install traffic lights at three different intersections in Katutura, including the four-way at the Havana...

Mushrooms making a difference

2 days ago - 02 May 2021 | Infrastructure

First Lady Monica Geingos paid a visit to the Standard Bank Namibia's BioHab project site at Brakwater on the outskirts of Windhoek late last week....

Gobabis muni in the red

2 days ago - 02 May 2021 | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said the town currently owes NamPower N$13 million in arrears.Theron, in a media statement, stated that the arrears inherited by the...

Netball Premier League starts tonight

4 days ago - 30 April 2021 | Sports

Netball Namibia (NN) on Thursday launched the 2021 MTC Namibia Netball Premier League (NNPL) season in the capital.The league, which starts tonight (Friday, 30 April),...

Load More