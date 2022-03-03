Rock and Rut on a roll
03 March 2022 | Sports
The event features several categories, namely boys/girls u/10, u/12, u/14, u/16; men/women junior (17 years -18 years ), men/women e-bike, men rhino (riders over 90kg), women giraffe (riders over 70kg), men/women marathon (sports category), men/women elite and under 23, men/women sub-veteran (30-39 years), veteran (40-49 years), master (50-59 years), and grand master (60-69 years).
Nicola Fester from the Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club, says that this year’s series introduces new categories to accommodate for both elite and novice cyclists. “The XC0 race is a favourite for many as it is the first race to kick off the Nedbank Rock and Rut XC MTB series. It is also one of the less technical races, making it a great race for cyclists new to XC racing scene. We are looking forward to a great day of racing and family fun.”
According to Nedbank Namibia’s Manager for Communications and PR, Selma Kaulinge, the mountain bike series in a welcome addition to the full cycling calendar. “With our recently concluded Nedbank Festival of Cycling, which saw the Nedbank Cycle Challenge drawing close to 800 cyclists, it is evident that the sport of cycling has made triumphant comeback since Covid lockdown restrictions. What makes the XC race series one of a kind, is that there it’s a competition which is open for both beginner and expert cyclists to experience first-hand the intensities of mountain bike cycling”, she noted.
The Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club, together with its title sponsor Nedbank Namibia, is planning a number of exciting additions to the races, and encourages cyclists to get acquainted with the IJG Trails.
With over 70 cyclists registered for the XC0 race, interested cyclists can still register to take part in the race day, for an extra fee of N$100 for Rock and Rut members, and N$350 for non-members.
For more information and registration for the Nedbank Namibia Rock and Rut XC Series, please contact the Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club at [email protected]