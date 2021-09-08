Rocking and rutting this weekend

08 September 2021 | Sports

The 2021 Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Championship takes place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday. Categories range from u/12 to elite, and cyclists compete over various distances across the rocky jagged landscape for top honours.
The national race sees local cyclists competing to garner points for boosting their world rankings, which are key determinants for cyclists to compete at international events. Namibian mountain bike cross-country cyclist and Olympian, Alex Miller, is one of the notable cyclists to watch as he returns to the XC series after his gritty performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Nedbank Namibia’s spokesperson, Gernot de Klerk, highlighted the prominence of developing the constructive cycling culture in Namibia. “We count ourselves as privileged to play an eminent role in the development of the sport,” he said. “We will be crowning national champions on Saturday and that in itself is always an occasion worthy of celebration.”

Rider support
Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club’s, Marion Schönecke, encourages the public to attend cycling events to support riders and motivate them to do their best. “At most of our events, we have a number of spectators, but we need to encourage the public to come cheer on our cyclists, especially for major events like these. If we constantly support our cyclists, they will represent the country with pride, knowing the nation is behind them. It’s a constructive psychological motivator which will eventually see our cyclists bring in international accolades.”
Cyclists can still register for the event by visiting the Rock and Rut website. For more information contact [email protected]

