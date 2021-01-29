Roots delivers first apples

Willien Meiring and Mariska Botes of the Stampriet Roots Project handing over apples as a token of appreciation to the Agribank team. Photo contributed

A delegation from the Roots Agricultural village at Stampriet recently paid a courtesy visit to Agribank to present and showcase their first harvest from the project that was co-financed by the bank.

Team leader Willien Meiring said that the Roots project believes in a new concept of creating agricultural towns that first create a mini-local economy and grow exponentially to an extent that they export products to international markets.

Meiring explained that their farming development is divided into two sections: The first are subsistence farming units with own title deeds aimed at empowering local people to participate in farming; the second comprises a commercial section that consists of over 50 agricultural plots.

Agribank co-financed part of the commercial venture on which the apple project was started.



Planning ahead

“Our vision is to ensure food security in Namibia. As a country we cannot afford to be depending on other countries to supply us with food. We also want to ensure skills development in farming. We recently opened a school and we are set to establish an agricultural college that will train and equip farmers to become sustainable entrepreneurs in order to curb the high unemployment rate in the country,” Meiring said.

According to her, the apple project recently obtained a local market and they are currently working on a trademark for their products that will be used.

“In the near future, Roots plans to intensify apple production for foreign markets to earn foreign currency needed for the country as well as to create sustainable jobs for Namibians, given that our biggest foreign currency earner, tourism, is the most adversely affected sector by Covid-19. So, at Roots we believe that agriculture can replace tourism as a foreign currency earner.

On his part, Agribank’s chief executive Sakaria Nghikembua reiterated the bank’s mandate as a role player in enabling the transformation of the agricultural sector to facilitate food security, job creation and economic growth.

He also commended the Roots project for sharing their farming progress. “For us as a bank, we have a clear mandate of enabling the transformation of agriculture in this country through innovative and affordable financing solutions. We can’t be relying on South Africa for almost everything. We need to ask ourselves as a nation why can’t we produce our own vegetables, onions, tomatoes and other basic foodstuffs? It is not only about having our own products but also all our efforts are aimed at supporting initiatives that create jobs and grow the economy.”

The Roots apple project is the first ever commercial apple orchard in Namibia and produces apples in different sizes.

