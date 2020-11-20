Rotary celebrates healthcare workers

The Rotary Club in Namibia sets a day aside to appreciate and celebrate healthcare workers. This will take place at the Am Weinberg Hotel on Saturday 21 November 2020 at 10:30.



Rotary International, founded in 1905, is a global network of 1.2 million volunteers who are committed to creating lasting change in their communities.



With over 35 000 clubs across the world, Rotarians offer more than 16 million volunteer hours each year. The Rotary Clubs of Windhoek have been involved in various charity initiatives for a number of years.



In recognition of the Year of the Nurses, the Rotarians from Rotary Club Klein Windhoek Valley, Rotary Club Windhoek and Rotary Club Auas in partnership with the Rotaracy Club Windhoek, plan to host an event in appreciation of the Frontline Healthcare Workers of the Covid 19 Respiratory Wards of Windhoek.