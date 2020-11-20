Rotary celebrates healthcare workers

20 November 2020 | Health

The Rotary Club in Namibia sets a day aside to appreciate and celebrate healthcare workers. This will take place at the Am Weinberg Hotel on Saturday 21 November 2020 at 10:30.

Rotary International, founded in 1905, is a global network of 1.2 million volunteers who are committed to creating lasting change in their communities.

With over 35 000 clubs across the world, Rotarians offer more than 16 million volunteer hours each year. The Rotary Clubs of Windhoek have been involved in various charity initiatives for a number of years.

In recognition of the Year of the Nurses, the Rotarians from Rotary Club Klein Windhoek Valley, Rotary Club Windhoek and Rotary Club Auas in partnership with the Rotaracy Club Windhoek, plan to host an event in appreciation of the Frontline Healthcare Workers of the Covid 19 Respiratory Wards of Windhoek.

Similar News

 

Namibia included in international diabetes program

3 days ago - 16 November 2020 | Health

This past Saturday (14 November) marked World Diabetics Day and in an effort to increase awareness across Africa, Asia and Latin America, the Merck Foundation...

TB-studie werp lig op siekte ontwikkeling

2 weeks ago - 02 November 2020 | Health

’n Studie deur navorsers aan die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) het gewys dat sekere mense se immuunstelsel anders as die norm reageer wanneer hulle blootgestel word...

Grieving parents sue health ministry for millions

3 weeks ago - 29 October 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] pair of grieving parents is suing the health ministry for between N$2 million and N$3 million for breach of duties and gross...

US donates face shields, swabs

1 month - 20 October 2020 | Health

The American Embassy in Namibia donated 11 000 face shields and 3000 nasal testing swabs packaged with specimen transport media tubes to the ministry of...

Poverty fuels skin disease

1 month - 20 October 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] unidentified skin disease that hit a San community near Rundu over the past few months, has been identified as part of a...

Confronting pandemic fears

1 month - 16 October 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] the normalisation of Covid-19 over the past year, stigmatisation has waned but experts caution that confronting fear-based discrimination must remain a priority...

Chasing down HIV hotspots

1 month - 14 October 2020 | Health

As part of the effort to expand HIV services in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has provided two Toyota Hiluxes and two Toyota Land...

Innoverende Covid-behandeling red lewens, bespaar hulpbronne

1 month - 08 October 2020 | Health

Te midde van die Covid-19-pandemie het dokters by Tygerberg-hospitaal in Suid-Afrika ’n waagmoedige, minder bekende behandeling toegepas, wat nie net die ventilatortekort omseil het wat...

Muinjangue visits Omaheke health centres

1 month - 05 October 2020 | Health

Health deputy minister Esther Muinjangue paid a courtesy call on the governor of the Omaheke region Pijoo Nganate on Friday as part of her weeklong...

PEPFAR assistance to Namibia continues

1 month - 30 September 2020 | Health

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson announced that the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) will contribute U$89 million to Namibia in 2021 to fight...

Latest News

Academy for women entrepreneurs launched

20th of November 08:16 | Business

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson officially launched the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program in Namibia on Thursday.The program was established in 2019 and provides women...

Roof of Africa kry meer...

20th of November 07:34 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] 1 600m² sal vir die volgende vyf jaar deur die Windhoekse stadsraad aan Roof of Africa Hotel verhuur word om as parkeerarea...

Rotary celebrates healthcare workers

20th of November 07:27 | Health

The Rotary Club in Namibia sets a day aside to appreciate and celebrate healthcare workers. This will take place at the Am Weinberg Hotel on...

Rent prices slip back into...

13 hours ago | Economics

The FNB Residential Rental Index shows that the 12-month moving average growth in rent prices took a dip of -1.3% at the end of September...

Triathletes persevere

13 hours ago | Sports

This year’s RMB off-road triathlon took place at Lake Oanob with 180 participants, ranging in age from 6 to 62. Participants could choose between three...

’n Verfkwas en ’n muur...

14 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] net een muur, het ’n entrepreneur se lewe verander en kon hy ses maande later van sy werkbedank en sy eie besigheid...

Maak jou hart oop vir...

16 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Tuufillwa Ndamonako (Tufi) het toe sy maar agt maande oud was, ’n beroertegehad wat haar vir ’n maand lank in ’n koma...

Budget-friendly bathroom renos

21 hours ago | Life Style

When selling a home, most real estate professionals will advise that the best rooms to update are the bathrooms and the kitchen. Given the current...

Caretaker to tackle Satansloch issues...

21 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] 19 years that the Commonage Farm no. 3 (Satansloch) could not be leased due to illegalsettlers on the farm, the City of...

Load More