Rough n Tough raises N$300K for CAN

23 November 2020 | Society

The annual Rough n Tough Rally hosted by the Baard family in Swakopmund, came to a close on Saturday when the organisers handed over N$305 000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN). Coordinated by Phillip Baard, this event raised close to N$1 million over the last 3 years since its inception. The association uses the rally money to support the CAN Erongo Centre’s community clinics and financial support programme for cancer patients. Pictured here are Phillip Baard handing over the donation to CAN chief executive Rolf Hansen.

