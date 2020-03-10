RTC addresses issues

10 March 2020 | Local News

Rehoboth Town Council said it would avail 150 erven to residents in a bid to address the calls of making land available to the community, said RTC CEO Simeon Kanime on Sunday during a community meeting.
According to Nampa, the initiative aims to avail land to displaced residents, people that were allocated plots belonging to others and some identified in the Rukoro Report within the next four months. “We have heard the calls for people wanting land and so town council decided to avail land to 150 people for now. The process will continue until the land issue is addressed. Although it might take a bit of time, we want to complete this exercise within four months,” Kanime said.
He added that RTC needs revenue from land allocation and as such people that will be allocated land will pay a minimal amount after they have settled in and then the land will be transferred to their names. “We will settle the people in Block H and thereafter start immediately with the provision of basic services and they will be required to pay off the land with a minimal amount per month,” he added.
Kanime warned residents that have sold their houses and grabbed land illegally against the negative impact these actions will have on them. “We are aware of people that sold their houses and went on to build permanent structures on land they occupy illegally. We have their names from the Deeds Office and such people will not be allowed to get land as we only target first-time owners.”
Town planners will be sent out to those who have erected such structures who may have settled on an area planned for something else.

Graveyard
Kanime also called on residents to visit the graveyard and see if their loved ones’ graves have been damaged by rains in the last two weeks. “Rehabilitate the graves of your loved ones, as this responsibility rests with family members,”
At the same engagement, the mayor Christina Blaauw said some activists and local publications should refrain from spreading untruths that are damaging to council. She said residents must take note that only information provided by the council through recognised and national newspapers, with accredited reporters are relevant and factual.
“This community meeting is the first of a series of public outreach initiatives of the council to discuss matters, provide correct and factual information, raise awareness and knowledge about council operations and to give insights on issues pertaining to areas identified to be shared with the community,” Blaauw added.
She said contrary to what some local publications are reporting, the community meeting agendas are set in the office through consultations between council and management on matters that need to be clarified with the community, information that needs to be provided, and for healthy constructive dialogue to be created.
“Let us refrain from spreading wrong information to the public. Don’t mislead residents. This not only tarnishes the image of town council, but the whole of Rehoboth and its community. Let us stop attacking council, finding fault, throwing stones and showing the world our dirty laundry. Let’s rather take hands to make Rehoboth a better place,” Blaauw said.

