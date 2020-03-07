RTC holds community meetings

First meeting on Sunday

The Rehoboth Town Council has lined up a number of community meetings in a bid to engage residents.

Notices availed to the media said the first meeting will take place at the Hermanus van Wyk Community Hall on Sunday and the second at Block E’s #Oan-||Ob Community Hall on 15 March. More meetings are planned for June.

Local authority councillor and chairperson of the management committee, Winston |Uirab, said the meetings are twofold, providing a platform for the town council to give residents feedback on pertinent issues affecting Rehoboth and also providing for consultations with the community on issues relating to development.

“We will give feedback to the community and at the same time have their input on how best we can develop the town of Rehoboth,” |Uirab said.

Among the points to be discussed are financial management, infrastructure development and a clean-up campaign. Other agenda points include the status of graves in local cemeteries and rehabilitation of the cemetery, as well as the relocation of residents living in Burgershoek and near the cemetery. Also to be discussed is the relocation of people who form part of the Rukoro Report and those who were allocated plots that already had owners to Block H.

The speakers will be Mayor Christina Blaauw, finance manager Zeino Theron and head of technical services, Ernst de Waal.

Town council indicated that debt owed to NamWater is just over N$5 million and not N$ 20 million as reported earlier by Nampa. – Nampa

