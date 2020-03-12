RTC reacts to water tank saga
According to RTC public relations officer Desire Theunissen, town council is mandated to provide services, maintain law and order and to ensure the environmental health and safety of its residents. “Subject to the regulations stipulated in the above, council removed the tanks from the informal settlement,” she said, adding that those living in the targeted area are illegal occupants who have settled without the approval and consent of council.
“This action constitutes land grabbing,” Theunissen said.
However, RTC agrees that water is a basic human right and therefore have undertaken to provide water through standpipes in the informal areas. “Members of RITMA reported that the three standpipes in the area are not functional, but during our inspection that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, all three standpipes were found to be fully functional,” she said.
According to her, residents in that area were questioned and were satisfied with the supply of water through the standpipes. “The water team visits the standpipe regularly to make sure that it is working properly. We also respond to any complaints regarding non-functioning standpipes immediately.”
Theunissen also remarked that RITMA installed their tank right next to an existing standpipe that was found to be in working condition.
Windhoek Express earlier reported that the water was given to the residents free of charge, but according to Theunissen, this is not the case. “The residents informed RTC staff that they had actually purchased the water from RITMA officials.”
Safety first
Furthermore, the ongoing spread of Hepatitis E also forced the removal of the tank to prevent a possible outbreak of the waterborne diseases. “The tanks have not been disinfected and no disinfection program or processes are in place to ensure the continuous supply of clean water. The tanks did not have certification, approval or confirmation that the water was clean and safe for human consumption, in terms of Environmental health regulations,” Theunissen said.
The RTC welcomes assistance from the community in pursuit of better living conditions for residents, as long as it is within the confines of the law. “However, there are better ways to assist. Putting up water tanks and selling water to residents without the consent of the local authority is a direct infringement of the law.”
Council feels that RITMA is instigating the community against them through using vulnerable communities to achieve its own political agenda and are operating in contradiction to regulations, processes and without consultation.
“Moreover, RITMA continued with the action after a warning was issued, clearly stipulating the legal frameworks that govern the RTC’s operations, thus undermining the authority of the council,” Theunissen concluded.