Rugby trials for Barthés Trophy

Photo rugbyafrique.com

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) has called up 47 players for a training and trials camp in preparation for the 2020 edition of the U/20 Rugby Africa Barthés Trophy.

NRU Development Manager Christopher Alexander said the trials are aimed at selecting the U/20 side to participate in this tournament taking place in Nairobi (Kenya) from 19 to 29 April 2020.

The players are Bernd Beddies, Edmando Coetzee, Darren de Klerk, Herscell van Wyk, Harry Ngasia, Shaun van Wyk, J.C. Rossouw, Frikkie Engelbrecht, Martinus Nekundi, Gashwill Majiedt, Denilo Feris, Romario Janga, Keynnen Basson, Brand Davids, Dhale Cloete, Ewald Eksteen, Zander Bronkhorst, Max Anderson, Ethan Rittmann, Tangi Haihambo, Miquel Busch, Tyrese de Wee, Luandro Oberholzer, Johan Zaayman, Renier Benade, Sergio Dinniz, Geraldo Beukes, Maandero Haimbodi, Doctor Andreas, Donavan Resandt, Hatago Nunuhe, Jayson Morkel, Marco Beukes, Jeandre Loubser, Lincoln Beukes, Donell Gonteb, Steward Moller, Ashton Mukwiilongo, WJ Otto, Timothy van Wyk, AJ Zaahl, Pieter Kok, Oela Blaauw and Lizandro Beukes.

The Barthés Trophy is contested by eight national U/20 teams, namely Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Madagascar, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Côte d’Ivoire and Zambia.



