Rundu, Katima – here comes Westair

02 August 2021 | Transport

FlyWestair announced the launch of two new routes to north-eastern Namibia with the introduction of flights between their hub at Eros Airport in Windhoek and Rundu (twice a week as from 24 August), as well as Katima Mulilo (three times a week as from 25 August).
These flights add to the existing five flights between Eros and Ondangwa.
In a media release, FlyWestair said that Katima Mulilo, as the capital of the Zambezi Region, is an important gateway to other SADC nations, notably Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. “Not only will the introduction of these two destinations help relieve the weight of travel for those who live there and conduct business, but it will also support our crucial, currently downtrodden tourism industry.”
Furthermore, the introduction of Katima and Rundu is set to ease travel for visitors to Namibia who would like to include the Kavango and Zambezi regions in their itinerary, but do not have sufficient days in their schedule for the long drives.

Other services
• Since restarting operations in October 2020, FlyWestair has focused on simplifying the travel experience for clients. For international travellers, FlyWestair offers easy and convenient Covid testing at their Eros Airport offices. FlyWestair requires all passengers to follow strict Covid-19 regulations and to wear their mask correctly for the duration of every flight.
• FlyWestair introduced a new Customer Call Centre, which is operational 24/7. Contact them on +264 83 339 0011.
• They have also added a temporary policy where clients receive one free date amendment on their booking.
• Contact the FlyWestair reservations office at [email protected] or 083 339 0011, or make online bookings at www.flywestair.com
FlyWestair flies to Ondangwa and back on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday; to Rundu and back on Tuesday and Thursday; and to Katima and back on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Similar News

 

NaTIS extends limited services

6 days ago - 28 July 2021 | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) has shared an update regarding operational measures at NaTIS offices/centres countrywide. According to RA’s manager of corporate communication, Hileni Fillemon, the...

Minibus drivers up in arms

1 week ago - 22 July 2021 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] taxi operators that mainly serve the capital’s informal settlements, refused to provide further services yesterday.According to the secretary general of the Namibian...

Lufthansa changes flight frequencies

2 weeks ago - 16 July 2021 | Transport

Due to Namibia being classified as virus variant area by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lufthansa is changing the flight frequency and times between Frankfurt...

Much excitement over air giant bringing emergency supplies

3 weeks ago - 08 July 2021 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] Antanov AN-255, with flight number ADB566F, is expected to land at the Hosea Kutako International Airport at 13:00 today with the first...

Nine trends to watch as aviation readies for post...

4 weeks ago - 06 July 2021 | Transport

The sudden halt imposed on the aviation industry by the Covid-19 crisis hit the sector hard. In April 2020, two-thirds of the global commercial aviation...

Travel permits only available here

1 month - 28 June 2021 | Transport

The health ministry has urged members of the public to visit authorised offices for issuing of travel permits in and out of Windhoek, Okahandja and...

Windhoek reconnects to Frankfurt

1 month - 08 June 2021 | Transport

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) announced that Lufthansa resumed its flights between Windhoek and Frankfurt (Germany), taking over from its subsidiary Eurowings.Following the liquidation of...

Flying blind

5 months ago - 15 February 2021 | Transport

Windhoek • Francoise Steynberg Several local and international flights from EuroWings, Airlink and Westair were delayed, cancelled or had to be diverted to airports in...

‘Aviation never understood’

5 months ago - 08 February 2021 | Transport

Swakopmund • Erwin Leuschner / NampaYears of mismanagement, political interference and boards of directors who have little to no idea about aviation.These allegations and more...

Air Nam aeries undergo maintenance

8 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Transport

Air Namibia announced that their two Embraer Jet (ERJ) aircraft will undergo scheduled heavy maintenance checks from 16 November 2020. These checks are expected to...

Latest News

The Future of Facebook

5 hours ago | Technology

Founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook is the oldest surviving social media platform. But with more and more platforms entering the market, will it...

Retuura Ballotti new Human Capital...

5 hours ago | People

As from 1 July, Retuura Ballotti has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Executive. In her new role, Ballotti is responsible for developing and...

Mental health awareness campaign launched

5 hours ago | Health

Student leaders from various institutions of higher learning launched a mental health awareness campaign to help and encourage students and learners affected by Covid-19 not...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

6 hours ago | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that it will not adjust fuel prices given current economic circumstances, but warned that this may be short-livedAt the moment,...

Some people are more important...

6 hours ago | Government

President Hage Geingob has justified why politicians - including himself - have breached Covid-19 burial restrictions, saying they are not equal to ordinary citizens.Geingob was...

No accountability report available yet:...

6 hours ago | Government

An accountability report relating to how the N$8.1 billion set aside to soften the impact of Covid-19 was spent remains unavailable.Equally there is no accountability...

Training the hybrid mind

7 hours ago | Technology

Johannesburg • Anna CollardMore than 50% of IT teams believe that employees have bad security habits – habits they’ve developed since moving their offices into...

Understanding Covid outbreaks in Namibian...

7 hours ago | Education

Children across the world have missed out on months of schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic. In Namibia, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC)...

Du Toit to take the...

7 hours ago | Business

Following the departure of Sakaria Nghikembua at the end of his 5-year term as chief executive of Agribank at the end of last month, the...

Load More