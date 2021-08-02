Rundu, Katima – here comes Westair
02 August 2021 | Transport
These flights add to the existing five flights between Eros and Ondangwa.
In a media release, FlyWestair said that Katima Mulilo, as the capital of the Zambezi Region, is an important gateway to other SADC nations, notably Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. “Not only will the introduction of these two destinations help relieve the weight of travel for those who live there and conduct business, but it will also support our crucial, currently downtrodden tourism industry.”
Furthermore, the introduction of Katima and Rundu is set to ease travel for visitors to Namibia who would like to include the Kavango and Zambezi regions in their itinerary, but do not have sufficient days in their schedule for the long drives.
Other services
• Since restarting operations in October 2020, FlyWestair has focused on simplifying the travel experience for clients. For international travellers, FlyWestair offers easy and convenient Covid testing at their Eros Airport offices. FlyWestair requires all passengers to follow strict Covid-19 regulations and to wear their mask correctly for the duration of every flight.
• FlyWestair introduced a new Customer Call Centre, which is operational 24/7. Contact them on +264 83 339 0011.
• They have also added a temporary policy where clients receive one free date amendment on their booking.
• Contact the FlyWestair reservations office at [email protected] or 083 339 0011, or make online bookings at www.flywestair.com
FlyWestair flies to Ondangwa and back on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday; to Rundu and back on Tuesday and Thursday; and to Katima and back on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.