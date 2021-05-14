Running for our rivers
“Our rivers are always running for us. Let’s run for them.”
That is the message of Thirst founder Mina Guli, who has launched another global running event to celebrate global running that takes place on 3 June.
The global challenge is a three day event taking place from 3 to 5 June and the public at large is invited to sign up. Runners will get a bib to print out for signing up and a certificate of completion after the race.
According to Guli, awareness on the importance of rivers need to be raised because they supply drinking water, support wildlife and combat climate change, to name but a few.
Namibians can also join and sign up on minaguli.com and choose distances between 5 and 50km, as well as choose the river you want to dedicate your run to. To log your running efforts, download the Strava app.