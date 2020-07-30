Running for Twaloloka – virtually

30 July 2020 | Sports

The proceeds of Bank Windhoek’s Virtual Relay are destined to assist residents of Walvis Bay's Twaloloka informal settlement who experienced a devastating fire earlier this week.
The Virtual Relay is a charity-based event that aims to encourage a healthy lifestyle and enhanced physical fitness to mitigate the risks of Covid-19. Normally after the event, the money raised is given to various charitable initiatives countrywide.
However, “the magnitude and impact of the devastating fire that broke out on Sunday in Twaloloka, resulted in the bank unanimously earmarking the proceeds to the community,” the bank’s executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services, Jacquiline Pack, said.
She said the bank would engage the relevant authorities to ensure donations reach the affected residents, adding that “we will continue to assess the situation and see how we can best assist in the future”.
The virtual relay takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
In collaboration with Farm Windhoek Fitness, all you have to do to participate as a four-member team, is to logon to Webscorer.com. After registering, the four-member team will either run or fast walk their combined distance wherever they are in the country.
Registration closes at noon on Sunday, 2 August 2020. The entry fee per team is N$120.
The Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay sees participants compete in three categories, namely women, men, and mixed groups. The mixed categories can include two from either of the two main categories or three males and one female, while the men’s team can comprise three males plus a female or just a four-all male group. Participating teams can choose to run or fast-walk 21.1km, 42.2km, or 63.3km, on the road, track or a treadmill.
Participants stand a chance to win cash prizes, as well as have the opportunity to take part in lucky draws and best team photo competitions on social media with #BWRelay2020.
For more information, contact [email protected]

