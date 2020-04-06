SA to make own ventilators
06 April 2020 | Health
The ventilator production project, named Project Sabela (“we are heeding the call”), will work in partnership with other state-owned entities, research bodies and medical technology companies.
The National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (Naacam) also announced its ventilator production plans, a full-scale production of the Penlon Nuffield 200 ventilator, which is a time-cycled ventilator driven by air pressure.
With only around 6 000 ventilators in South Africa’s hospitals, the country is in dire need of these machines. With local manufacturers breaching the gap, the industry hopes to be less dependent on time-consuming and expensive imports. At the same time, local manufacturing will help the economy and keep South Africans employed. – UASA