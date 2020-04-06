SA to make own ventilators

06 April 2020 | Health

Denel’s ventilator production project, which is to produce ventilators to help the South Africa’s health services cope with the expected flood of Covid-19 patients, is a prime example of how industries can reinvent themselves in difficult economic times.
The ventilator production project, named Project Sabela (“we are heeding the call”), will work in partnership with other state-owned entities, research bodies and medical technology companies.
The National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (Naacam) also announced its ventilator production plans, a full-scale production of the Penlon Nuffield 200 ventilator, which is a time-cycled ventilator driven by air pressure.
With only around 6 000 ventilators in South Africa’s hospitals, the country is in dire need of these machines. With local manufacturers breaching the gap, the industry hopes to be less dependent on time-consuming and expensive imports. At the same time, local manufacturing will help the economy and keep South Africans employed. – UASA

