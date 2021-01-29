SA u-turn on Ivermectin brings local hope
29 January 2021 | Health
The South African medicines regulatory body’s announcement on Wednesday that it will permit limited compassionate and controlled use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients has spurred hope that a similar approach will be authorised in Namibia.
“As more regulatory bodies, including South Africa, allow the use of Ivermectin, we expect a similar change in Namibia,” a local doctor who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in light of the sensitivity of the subject.
The doctor, who has prescribed the medicine as a preventative and treatment for Covid-19 until the regulatory body – the Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) – announced that it is prohibited earlier this week, said their careful approach is understandable.
“The data is growing and there is overwhelming evidence that it works, even by the standards of the usually conservative medicine authorities. Health professionals are inherently careful and conservative about evidence. That is why it usually takes so long for drugs to be approved. But there is evidence that Ivermectin works.”
‘More data needed’
There are sceptics within Namibia's medical community who insist that more data is needed before they will give their patients Ivermectin.
A well respected general practitioner from Windhoek, who also declined to be identified, said she is not convinced of the medicine’s effectiveness yet. “There is definitely too little data, and the data that is available is not of high quality.”
She cautioned that similar hype erupted over other medicines, which proved not to be effective.
“I am not saying there is no possibility it won't help, but I first want to see better quality data.”
While the medicine has been produced on a small-scale locally and prescribed until the NMRC’s public notice this week, it is not registered for human use in Namibia, as in South Africa.
U-turn
On Wednesday however, the head of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), in response to mounting pressure from lobby groups and desperate please from doctors, announced a u-turn.
The authority said it will allow the use of Ivermectin on compassionate grounds and under carefully controlled conditions. Strict guidelines are expected in coming days.
SAHPRA emphasised that they remain of the view that there is still insufficient data for the regulator to give approval.
If compassionate use is authorised, the responsibility for the safety and efficacy of a patient’s use will land squarely on the shoulders of doctors, SAHPRA emphasised.
Professor Helen Rees of SAHPRA added that their new stance, after careful consideration, was in response to the crisis and please from the health professions sector. “We are very sensitive,” she said, “we have listened and heard and understand the position health practitioners are coming from.”
Uneasy
Ivermectin is not registered for human use in Namibia, and access to the medicine is only possible via a compassionate use application as per the Medicines and Related Substance Control Act, 2003.
For now, applying for compassionate use is likely to come up against the same reasons the authority has prohibited the use of Ivermectin on humans.
#Johannes #Gaeseb, registrar of medicines, on Thursday said the council is aware of the relaxation of SAHPRA’s stance and is keeping a close eye on developments. He said it was too early to say whether the NMRC would follow in their footsteps. “We will have to see if they backtracked based on scientific evidence or for other reasons. So I cannot say how this will influence our current stance.”
#Gaeseb also confirmed that to date, the NMRC has not received a single application for the council to approve the medicine for human use, specifically for Covid-19 treatment.
No miracle
A pharmacist, who declined to be named for the article, underlined that the NMRC’s cautionary approach was understandable and should not be criticised. “From a legal aspect, the drug is not registered for human use in Namibia. They can’t just go and give blanket approval for the drug. What if something happens, who will be blamed?”
He emphasised, like many other health professionals, that the evidence is convincing, but not yet adequate. “I know it’s a crisis, and I think compassionate use is the way to go. That will ensure the patient knows the risks, and the doctor’s take responsibility. But we will have to wait and see what happens here.”
Ulrich Ritter, vice president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Namibia (PSN), in an email exchange sent last week before the NMRC’s public notice, explained the available evidence does suggest that Ivermectin is “a very helpful to treat Covid-19”, but cautioned that it should not be seen as a miracle, stand-alone drug, but as part of a range of treatment options, if approved in Namibia.
“Like with any drug, it should only be used after rational evaluation of a patient’s situation and health status by a doctor.”
He added that Ivermectin has been used around the world since March 2020 as therapy and prevention of Covid-19.