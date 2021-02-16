Sad day for W&V

The Wecke & Voigts store in Windhoek's Independence Avenue will close its doors at the end of June. Archive photo

Wecke & Voigts in Independence Avenue will close its doors at the end of June 2021.

According to a director, Adriane Voigts, this decision was made at the end of last year. “It was an emotional decision and Covid-19 is not the reason. The shop has been struggling for the past few years. The cost of running it successfully is high and the income was just not enough. We have also repeatedly tried to expand the store. When the tourists didn’t come last year, the decision was easier,” she said.

According to Voigts, Namibians don’t venture into the city centre as often, and the owners, like their predecessors, constantly strive to grow and change with the circumstances.

In light of this, “We still offer our customers a small range of the Wecke & Voigts products in our five Spar supermarkets. We will also be opening a small shop at the Maerua Lifestyle Centre where we will continue to offer mainly imported items. Of course, we are still trying to offer our customers something special,” Voigts said.

The Wecke & Voigts outlet located in the Grove Mall, will likely close at the end of March because the lease comes to an end then, if the group does not decide extend it.

Voigts said they will do their best to accommodate employees within the group as far as possible. “Where this is not possible, we will unfortunately have to retrench them.”



