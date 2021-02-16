Sad day for W&V

16 February 2021 | Business

Wecke & Voigts in Independence Avenue will close its doors at the end of June 2021.
According to a director, Adriane Voigts, this decision was made at the end of last year. “It was an emotional decision and Covid-19 is not the reason. The shop has been struggling for the past few years. The cost of running it successfully is high and the income was just not enough. We have also repeatedly tried to expand the store. When the tourists didn’t come last year, the decision was easier,” she said.
According to Voigts, Namibians don’t venture into the city centre as often, and the owners, like their predecessors, constantly strive to grow and change with the circumstances.
In light of this, “We still offer our customers a small range of the Wecke & Voigts products in our five Spar supermarkets. We will also be opening a small shop at the Maerua Lifestyle Centre where we will continue to offer mainly imported items. Of course, we are still trying to offer our customers something special,” Voigts said.
The Wecke & Voigts outlet located in the Grove Mall, will likely close at the end of March because the lease comes to an end then, if the group does not decide extend it.
Voigts said they will do their best to accommodate employees within the group as far as possible. “Where this is not possible, we will unfortunately have to retrench them.”

Similar News

 

Beware of fraudulent ITAS mails

4 days ago - 15 February 2021 | Business

BDO Namibia has warned that information was received that the Receiver of Revenue's system may have been hacked. This comes after various private individuals and...

Support local stores to increase property values

1 week ago - 11 February 2021 | Business

The economy has been tough on many local businesses and restaurants who are struggling to keep their doors open under ongoing restrictions. In light of...

Mentorship journey begins

1 week ago - 10 February 2021 | Business

Thirty-seven mentors and mentees of the Katuka Mentorship Programme completed three days of orientation training in Windhoek last week.Two of the mentees, Ksveria Hambabi and...

Big bucks for startups

1 week ago - 09 February 2021 | Business

StartUp Namibia hosted its first pitch event “Pitch-on-Point” at the Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel in Windhoek last Saturday.Pitch-on-Point (PoP) is a platform that lets start-ups...

Katuka Mentorship Programmes kicks off

2 weeks ago - 01 February 2021 | Business

On Wednesday (3 February 2021), 48 mentors and mentees officially kick off this year’s Katuka Mentorship Programme in Windhoek, with human resource specialist Sabine Ruegg...

Local accountants welcome Act Proposal

1 month - 19 January 2021 | Business

The Namibia Institute of Professional Accountants (NIPA) welcomed proposed amendments to the Public Accountants’ and Auditors’ Board (PAAB) Act, saying it will improve accountability and...

Pink: the newest flour

2 months ago - 11 December 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] recently launched its newest self-raising wheat flour in pink flair.“Yes, this year was taxing but we continued with our projects and we...

Spice for life

2 months ago - 11 December 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] a passion for spice, this entrepreneur is setting the scene as the only Namibian company that can manufacture and distribute spices in...

Support for fledgling entrepreneurs

2 months ago - 08 December 2020 | Business

Thirty-twee fledgling and aspiring entrepreneurs received N$2.5 million worth of grant funding on Tuesday.The funding comes from the recently launched Sustainable Development Goals Impact Facility...

Mentorship programme celebrates successes

2 months ago - 02 December 2020 | Business

The Katuka Mentorship Programme recently acknowledged 31 mentors and mentees who completed this year’s intake while introducing 48 participants as candidates for 2021.According to Bank...

Latest News

Chancellor’s Innovative Fund launched

4 hours ago | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) launched the Chancellor’s Innovative Fund aimed at tackling 21st century challenges by using technology to maximise the benefits of the...

Desalination plant ‘could answer prayers’

4 hours ago | Infrastructure

A new desalination plant that would cost N$8.7 billion could be the conventional long-term water source solution to the growing demand for water in Namibia’s...

Super athletics expected at Super...

4 hours ago | Sports

Khomas Region Athletics host its Super League this weekend, with top athletes in the region testing their level of fitness ahead of the athletic season.With...

Glimlag, ten spyte van pandemie

20 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] ’n hart vol liefde vir haar gemeenskap, het een vrou in die Goreangab nedersetting in 2004 haareerste skool geopen en spog sy...

Bowls tournament this weekend

20 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Bowling Association hosts the first leg of the 2021 National League this weekend, withmatches at the TransNamib Bowling club, Eros Bowling club and...

Local hand sanitiser businesses cry...

1 day - 18 February 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] hand sanitiser manufacturers have raised concert that the local industry is being crippled by compliance to stringent and costly standards along with...

San turn to UNESCO for...

1 day - 18 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenThe Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) has threatened The Namibian newspaper and the internationally renowned National Geographic...

Popular home décor trends for...

1 day - 18 February 2021 | Life Style

As we continue to live and work from within the home, a shift is likely to occur within many household’s monthly budgets. Rather than spending...

Win for RMB

1 day - 18 February 2021 | Banking

RMB Namibia has been recognised by Global Finance magazine as the 2021 Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank. RMB Namibia chief executive, Philip Chapman, says:...

Load More