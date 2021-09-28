‘Safeguard rights of persons with albinism’ - Manombe-Ncube

Pictured in this archive image are some albinism sufferers at the launch on Albinism Day in 2002. Photo Nampa

Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs in the Presidency, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, has called on Namibians to safeguard the protection and rights of persons with albinism.

Speaking at a one-day workshop on understanding albinism, Manombe-Ncube said Namibians should respect the inherent dignity of persons with albinism and assist them in realising their potential. “We call upon all communities, including traditional authorities, to uphold the rights of persons with disabilities and for communities to bring an end to all forms of attacks and discrimination against them,” she urged.

Manombe-Ncube stressed that there is a need to intensify education and awareness raising campaigns in order to help combat superstitions and stigma associated with albinism, noting that persons with albinism deserve to have their rights to life and security protected. “The worst form of discrimination against persons with albinism is their dehumanization and people with albinism are still very vulnerable, hence they need continuous protection and awareness raising is indeed crucial in assisting the public to get a better understanding of albinism,” she noted.

She added that the ministry is currently planning to develop a national albinism action plan aligned with the Namibian Constitution article 10 and the national policy on disability. “The ministry, through directorate of disability affairs, continues to work tirelessly to ensure mainstreaming of rights of persons with disabilities and guarantee their protection in all government departments.”

The workshop was held under the theme “Understanding Albinism: Equipping ourselves with knowledge and resources to share with others for advocacy” by the Office of the Ombudsman. It was attended by 22 persons with albinism, parents of children with albinism, as well as civil society representatives. – Nampa

