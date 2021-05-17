Safeguarding children in sports

Workshop held

GIZ’s Sports 4 Development in Africa regional project hosted a workshop at Heja Lodge last week focusing on Safeguarding Training for Facilitators.

Education and sports officers from all 14 regions attended this important and under-represented sensitive subject – a topic that is often only broached from a sexual violence aspect, in reality but encompasses so much more and greater awareness across the board.

Sports 4 Development and its stakeholders realise that all engagements and actions that occur around children when they participate in sports or activities need to be done in a wholly nurturing and safe environment. This workshop was the kick-off to further trainings that will be given across the 14 regions together with UNICEF to educate the relevant stakeholders of the necessity of safeguarding children in sports.

All children participating in sport need to have a positive experience and this workshop kicks-off the training for facilitators and trainers, so they understand how they must guide and nurture children within a physically active environment. This is becoming increasingly important as the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture together with the Ministry of Sports Youth and National Service are working together with GIZ to promote physical education and sports through their Integrated Physical Education and School Sports (IPESS) project.



Clear distinction

Child protection and child safeguarding are often thought to be the same, there is a clear distinction. Child safeguarding is about keeping all children safe from harm, abuse, violence, exploitation and neglect. Having effective child safeguarding measures in place means that your organisation or club is proactively working internally and externally to ensure that children are kept safe, whereas ‘child protection’ is about keeping an individual child safe.

The safeguarding of children is something that should have always been the main focus in sports and any physical activity, however it’s only now coming into focus. Aspects that are focused upon are in the workshop and generally:

• Help create a safe sporting environment for children wherever they participate and at whatever level;

• Provide a benchmark to assist sports providers and funders to make informed decisions;

• Promote good practice and challenge practice that is harmful to children; and

• Provide clarity on safeguarding children to all involved in sport

The academic aspect is essential for children, but remote learning and online learning, what has been missing is games, playing, interaction, sports and teamwork. That is why the IPESS programme is being rolled out throughout Namibia, to more than 2000 schools in all 14 regions –starting at primary level all the way through to secondary school.



