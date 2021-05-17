Safeguarding children in sports

Workshop held

17 May 2021 | Sports

GIZ’s Sports 4 Development in Africa regional project hosted a workshop at Heja Lodge last week focusing on Safeguarding Training for Facilitators.
Education and sports officers from all 14 regions attended this important and under-represented sensitive subject – a topic that is often only broached from a sexual violence aspect, in reality but encompasses so much more and greater awareness across the board.
Sports 4 Development and its stakeholders realise that all engagements and actions that occur around children when they participate in sports or activities need to be done in a wholly nurturing and safe environment. This workshop was the kick-off to further trainings that will be given across the 14 regions together with UNICEF to educate the relevant stakeholders of the necessity of safeguarding children in sports.
All children participating in sport need to have a positive experience and this workshop kicks-off the training for facilitators and trainers, so they understand how they must guide and nurture children within a physically active environment. This is becoming increasingly important as the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture together with the Ministry of Sports Youth and National Service are working together with GIZ to promote physical education and sports through their Integrated Physical Education and School Sports (IPESS) project.

Clear distinction
Child protection and child safeguarding are often thought to be the same, there is a clear distinction. Child safeguarding is about keeping all children safe from harm, abuse, violence, exploitation and neglect. Having effective child safeguarding measures in place means that your organisation or club is proactively working internally and externally to ensure that children are kept safe, whereas ‘child protection’ is about keeping an individual child safe.
The safeguarding of children is something that should have always been the main focus in sports and any physical activity, however it’s only now coming into focus. Aspects that are focused upon are in the workshop and generally:
• Help create a safe sporting environment for children wherever they participate and at whatever level;
• Provide a benchmark to assist sports providers and funders to make informed decisions;
• Promote good practice and challenge practice that is harmful to children; and
• Provide clarity on safeguarding children to all involved in sport
The academic aspect is essential for children, but remote learning and online learning, what has been missing is games, playing, interaction, sports and teamwork. That is why the IPESS programme is being rolled out throughout Namibia, to more than 2000 schools in all 14 regions –starting at primary level all the way through to secondary school.

Similar News

 

Youngsters train with local soccer great

17th of May 13:38 | Sports

England-based Namibian international defender Ryan Nyambe says he believes that Namibia has a lot of talent in football that needs to be properly developed and...

Bowling on a roll

5 days ago - 12 May 2021 | Sports

Namibia Bowling Association (NBA) president Michael Wells has expressed his pleasure at the improved performance of players at the recently held Namibia National Bowling Championships.The...

Virtual international training for local coaches

5 days ago - 12 May 2021 | Sports

Eight Namibian soccer coaches will take part in an international instructor’s course organised by the German Football Federation and Botswana Football Association to help improve...

Support our Paralympians

6 days ago - 10 May 2021 | Sports

Team Namibia will improve their chances of winning medals at the upcoming 2021 Paralympic Games if the athletes go into camp earlier, Namibia Paralympic Committee...

Two slots for Namibians at Paralympic Games

1 week ago - 07 May 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC) received two slots for track and field events at the 2021 Paralympic Games slated for Tokyo, Japan from 24 August...

Soccer: World Cup qualifiers postponed

1 week ago - 06 May 2021 | Sports

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifiers that were due to be...

How happy are cyclists? Very much so, it seems!

1 week ago - 06 May 2021 | Sports

An academic article by Dr Wesley Pieters, alongside Sheona Boardman was recently published by the International University of Management (IUM) Namibia Journal of Managerial Sciences.The...

Fitness training for soccer players

1 week ago - 04 May 2021 | Sports

African Connection (AC) Boxing and Fitness Academy has reached an agreement with Tura Magic Football Club (FC) that will see the latter attending a weekly...

Lifeline for Sam Nujoma stadium?

2 weeks ago - 02 May 2021 | Sports

City of Windhoek (CoW) mayor Job Amupanda said the municipality will not allow the Sam Nujoma stadium to spiral down a path of depreciation and...

Netball Premier League starts tonight

2 weeks ago - 30 April 2021 | Sports

Netball Namibia (NN) on Thursday launched the 2021 MTC Namibia Netball Premier League (NNPL) season in the capital.The league, which starts tonight (Friday, 30 April),...

Latest News

Safeguarding children in sports

17th of May 14:18 | Sports

GIZ’s Sports 4 Development in Africa regional project hosted a workshop at Heja Lodge last week focusing on Safeguarding Training for Facilitators.Education and sports officers...

Taxi rank harassment a worry

17th of May 13:41 | Local News

The harassment of innocent travellers at taxi ranks and bus terminals by operators is a matter of concern that needs urgent attention.This according to Popular...

Youngsters train with local soccer...

17th of May 13:38 | Sports

England-based Namibian international defender Ryan Nyambe says he believes that Namibia has a lot of talent in football that needs to be properly developed and...

Assault case highlights state’s transphobia...

23 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] years after a police officer arrested and assaulted a Namibian trans woman in front of a police station as captured on CCTV...

Jentsch works up for auction

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Artworks by German-born Namibian painter Adolph Jentsch who is lauded for capturing the endless vistas and unique light and ambiance of his adopted country’s expansive...

N$600 000 to train youth...

23 hours ago | Economics

Old Mutual signed a three-year partnership agreement with the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) to train Namibian youth in Capital Markets trading to the tune of...

EU Day commemorated

23 hours ago | Events

“Namibia and the European Union are long-term partners; we believe in rule-based world order and multilateral approach for resolving global challenges.”These were the opening remarks...

Groot planne om diegene met...

2 days ago - 14 May 2021 | Local News

Yolanda NelIn ‘n poging om ‘n veilige hawe vir persone met gestremdhede te bied, word meer as N$65 miljoenbenodig om die oord op die been...

Running for our rivers

3 days ago - 14 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek · [email protected]“Our rivers are always running for us. Let’s run for them.”That is the message of Thirst founder Mina Guli, who has launched another...

Load More