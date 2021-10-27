Safeguarding our environment

EU #CleanUp Campaign

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) in Namibia in collaboration with the City of Windhoek held a #CleanUp campaign in the areas of Havana and Okuryangava recently.

Every year, the EU organises an ocean-activism and awareness-raising campaign - #EUBeachCleanup - featuring events across the world. This year, EU Namibia teamed up with the City of Windhoek, Hage Geingob Secondary School and Havana Primary School, Namibia Institute for Democracy and Physically Active Youth to host the Annual #CleanUp in Namibia. The main stakeholders were the learners from grades 5 – 7 and 11s. The EU believes that everyone can make a real difference for our blue planet, taking responsible action as individuals and collectively.

Sinikka Antila, EU Ambassador to Namibia who lead the campaign, was happy with the response from the schools, by allowing the learners to join the activities to keep their environments clean.

She said: “A single plastic bag may not seem like much, but when it is part of the millions of tons of litter, it ends up polluting our environment. Each one of us should take simple actions to prevent pollution at all costs! We congratulate Namibia, and Windhoek specifically for being one of the cleanest cities in Africa. Our efforts are complementary for the status quo to remain.”

The EU is funding the recently commissioned twinning project on improving solid waste management in Windhoek – Namibia where the City of Windhoek enters into partnership with the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen – Germany. The overall objective of the project is to improve municipal waste management, complementing the COW’s goal to eliminate the amount of newly added landfill waste by establishing a 100% recycling and re-use quota by 2030.

The EU is spearheading global efforts to reduce and avoid plastic pollution, including marine litter. Next to ambitious reuse and recycling targets, EU policy helps reducing single use plastics and micro plastics as well as waste from lost fishing gear. The EU also supports related R&D, whilst other actions include fishing for litter campaigns, where EU fishermen are engaged in cleaning up the ocean.

Through its worldwide network of EU delegations (embassies) and representations in the EU member states, the EU reaches out to citizens’ worldwide, creating awareness about the issue and encouraging people to take care of our blue planet.

#EUBeachCleanup is part of the #EUGreenDeal.

