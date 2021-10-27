Safeguarding our environment

EU #CleanUp Campaign

27 October 2021 | Environment

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) in Namibia in collaboration with the City of Windhoek held a #CleanUp campaign in the areas of Havana and Okuryangava recently.
Every year, the EU organises an ocean-activism and awareness-raising campaign - #EUBeachCleanup - featuring events across the world. This year, EU Namibia teamed up with the City of Windhoek, Hage Geingob Secondary School and Havana Primary School, Namibia Institute for Democracy and Physically Active Youth to host the Annual #CleanUp in Namibia. The main stakeholders were the learners from grades 5 – 7 and 11s. The EU believes that everyone can make a real difference for our blue planet, taking responsible action as individuals and collectively.
Sinikka Antila, EU Ambassador to Namibia who lead the campaign, was happy with the response from the schools, by allowing the learners to join the activities to keep their environments clean.
She said: “A single plastic bag may not seem like much, but when it is part of the millions of tons of litter, it ends up polluting our environment. Each one of us should take simple actions to prevent pollution at all costs! We congratulate Namibia, and Windhoek specifically for being one of the cleanest cities in Africa. Our efforts are complementary for the status quo to remain.”
The EU is funding the recently commissioned twinning project on improving solid waste management in Windhoek – Namibia where the City of Windhoek enters into partnership with the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen – Germany. The overall objective of the project is to improve municipal waste management, complementing the COW’s goal to eliminate the amount of newly added landfill waste by establishing a 100% recycling and re-use quota by 2030.
The EU is spearheading global efforts to reduce and avoid plastic pollution, including marine litter. Next to ambitious reuse and recycling targets, EU policy helps reducing single use plastics and micro plastics as well as waste from lost fishing gear. The EU also supports related R&D, whilst other actions include fishing for litter campaigns, where EU fishermen are engaged in cleaning up the ocean.
Through its worldwide network of EU delegations (embassies) and representations in the EU member states, the EU reaches out to citizens’ worldwide, creating awareness about the issue and encouraging people to take care of our blue planet.
#EUBeachCleanup is part of the #EUGreenDeal.

Similar News

 

Climate Change in Namibia

18 hours ago | Environment

It is widely recognised that climate change was caused by the industrialisation of what are today’s most developed countries. Since most of these are located...

Windhoek’s leopards in the spotlight

19 hours ago | Environment

Lea DillmannAround six weeks after a leopard was sighted in Ludwigsdorf near Avis, the Scientific Society and the Namibia Environment and Wildlife Society hosted a...

Creating solutions

2 days ago - 26 October 2021 | Environment

Namibia is known for its pristine environment and landscapes that attract substantial tourists; therefore, the lack of solid waste management if unattended may lead to...

Climate Change in Namibia

2 days ago - 26 October 2021 | Environment

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was established in 1992 in Rio de Janeiro with the mandate to tackle the issue of...

CCF, Veloce racing to save cheetahs

2 days ago - 26 October 2021 | Environment

Veloce Racing is disrupting the racing industry, striving to drive change in technology, sport and sustainability, whilst inspiring and educating current and future by partnering...

Water regulations circumvented

1 week ago - 20 October 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] The Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources issued a summons to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR), which reached...

Eerste globale skatting van belangrikheid van bestuiwers vir plante

1 week ago - 18 October 2021 | Environment

Ongeveer 175 000 plantspesies – die helfte van alle blomplante – maak gedeeltelik of algeheel staat op dierebestuiwers ten einde saad te kan produseer en...

act:now calls for oil drilling moratorium

1 week ago - 15 October 2021 | Environment

Re:wild, Prince Harry, Djimon Hounsou, Leonardo DiCaprio and Forest Whitaker joined local indigenous and civil society leaders and conservationists in Namibia and Botswana in calling...

Professional hunters also conserve wildlife

2 weeks ago - 14 October 2021 | Environment

Emmanuel KoroThey bring international hunters and income to Africa. Additionally, they contribute to wildlife management and conservation through acceptable hunting ethics. They also use hunting...

‘Mountain’ of e-waste in Namibia

2 weeks ago - 13 October 2021 | Environment

As reported by the United Nations, in 2021 people worldwide will generate an average of 7.6 kilograms of e-waste, a figure that translates to 57.4...

Latest News

Far-reaching implications of surrogacy ruling...

14 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] experts have praised a recent ruling handed down by High Court judge Thomas Masuku that has centred the rights of children over...

Going pink for cancer

14 hours ago | Events

Pink Day in support of breast cancer awareness was commemorated today, with the Cancer Association’s chief executive Rolf Hansen saying that they started this year’s...

Submit qualification evaluations early –...

17 hours ago | Education

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) said it has noted an escalation of requests for urgent evaluation of qualifications. As a result, qualification holders often miss...

Ngaujake heads SBN investment services

17 hours ago | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia announced the appointment of Michelle Ngaujake as Manager Investor: Services, effective 16 August 2021.With a Business, Economics and Invest Management background, Ngaujake...

Climate Change in Namibia

18 hours ago | Environment

It is widely recognised that climate change was caused by the industrialisation of what are today’s most developed countries. Since most of these are located...

Windhoek’s leopards in the spotlight

19 hours ago | Environment

Lea DillmannAround six weeks after a leopard was sighted in Ludwigsdorf near Avis, the Scientific Society and the Namibia Environment and Wildlife Society hosted a...

Social Con(Troll)

20 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldChurches, kings and states have for centuries attempted to control society. When not successful, it results in disconnect and revolt.Online and social...

Kids, start saving ASAP

21 hours ago | Banking

Parents and elders often start saving for their children from a young age. While this initial step is great in helping them set up their...

Safeguarding our environment

1 day - 27 October 2021 | Environment

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) in Namibia in collaboration with the City of Windhoek held a #CleanUp campaign in the areas of Havana...

Load More