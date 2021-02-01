Safety first at GIPF

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced the temporary suspension of the Biometric Verification process due to COVID-19 regulations. This applies to all members (pensioners, children beneficiaries and spousal annuitants) who receive monthly benefits from the fund.

“However, members should not be alarmed; the suspension will not affect payments of their benefits,” Ignatius Manyando, Manager: Annuities, said. “With the new strain of Covid-19 looming and the alarming increase in cases, the GIPF has taken the decision to protect all members, especially our vulnerable stakeholders such as our pensioners.”

The biometrics verification system identifies a person by comparing a person's thumbprint to information stored on a database. Since the verification process is touch based, the decision was taken in the interest of the health and safety of the GIPF staff and that of its members.

“It is imperative that GIPF adheres to regulations put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. We apologise for the inconvenience and encourage members with enquiries to contact their nearest GIPF office,” Manyando concluded.

