Safety online, offline and all the time

17 February 2020 | Banking

The last thing you want to think about is someone taking your phone or wallet or gaining access to your personal information. Unfortunately fraudsters know people tend to let down their guard or get easily distracted, and that is often how they choose their victims.
Here FNB Communication Manager Elzita Beukes shares a few helpful tips to keep you safe online, offline and all the times:
• Confirm the validity. “Don’t just reply when asked for sensitive personal information. Did your BFF just WhatsApp you to ask you to eWallet some cash? Give them a call to check if it’s really them, and not a fraudster who has gained access to your friend’s phone,” Beukes says. Also remember that a bank will never ask you to confirm confidential information over the phone. “We have seen a sharp increase in messaging and phone call scam incidents, where criminals phone bank customers pretending to be from the bank (or other service providers) and coerce them into disclosing their sensitive info.”
• Avoid lonesome ATMs and don’t transact on ‘pilot mode’. “That quiet ATM in the parking lot is not the best place to draw cash. If you have no choice, make use of cardless withdrawals, or rather withdraw cash at the till points of one of our partners,” Beukes advises. Focus on what you are doing and be alert of your surroundings. Follow the instructions on the ATM screen carefully. Make sure you understand the screen before entering your PIN, as it could be in “cardless transaction” mode, in which case the screen is awaiting confirmation of a mobile number and will reveal your PIN when you type it on the screen.
• Keep your devices and wallets out of sight. “Don’t be an easy target when you go out for a meal. At restaurants we tend to keep our phones or wallets on the table where we can see them – but so can criminals. Don’t carry personal information in your wallet, and never keep notes of PINs or passwords (digital or in writing).”
• You love free Wi-Fi – so do they. Open Wi-Fi networks at malls and other public spaces may seem awesome – but not for your privacy. “By accessing an open Wi-Fi network, you’re giving that network potential access to your whole device and everything on it. Only use trusted and secure Wi-Fi connections,” Beukes concludes.

Similar News

 

Myth busting – The truth about a your will

6 hours ago | Banking

Everyone of working age should have a will, however many of us shy away from it using a variety of excuses. In reality, it’s the...

New employees welcomed

7 hours ago | Banking

Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group officially welcomed 27 new employees during a two-day New Employee Orientation Programme held at the bank’s People Development Department in...

Awards for banking excellence

1 day - 17 February 2020 | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised with two Diamond Arrow PMR Awards and two Golden Arrow PMR Awards at the annual PMR Africa Namibia Country Survey Business...

Blue bank awarded

1 week ago - 11 February 2020 | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia (SBN) was recently awarded the Best Investment Bank 2020 in Namibia by the reputable Global Banking & Finance Awards.Global Banking & Finance...

DBN warns of ‘instant business plans’

2 weeks ago - 30 January 2020 | Banking

The Development Bank (DBN) has cautioned on "instant business plans" that are being promoted on various social media for SMEs and skills-based youth finance. DBN’s...

Farmer joins FNB family

2 weeks ago - 30 January 2020 | Banking

Allvan Farmer has been appointed as FNB's Head of Payment Product House.His career began in the FNB Admin Centre, moving across various roles with in...

Make saving your goal

3 weeks ago - 27 January 2020 | Banking

It’s a new year and for many people this is a time to start afresh by setting new goals. In the midst of setting new...

Don’t be a vishing victim

3 weeks ago - 23 January 2020 | Banking

Jacquiline PackIn the past, the physical cloning of bankcards was one of the most prevalent methods fraudsters used to steal money from bank accounts. The...

Veripura walks the talk

4 weeks ago - 21 January 2020 | Banking

Veripura Muukua has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s new Communication Practitioner responsible for with Corporate Social Investment (CSI) and Stakeholder Engagement. In this role, Veripura...

Don’t be fooled!

2 months ago - 12 December 2019 | Banking

“While everyone starts to relax and ease up for the upcoming holidays, this is exactly when criminals, fraudsters and scam artists become more active. Our...

Latest News

Myth busting – The truth...

6 hours ago | Banking

Everyone of working age should have a will, however many of us shy away from it using a variety of excuses. In reality, it’s the...

New employees welcomed

7 hours ago | Banking

Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group officially welcomed 27 new employees during a two-day New Employee Orientation Programme held at the bank’s People Development Department in...

The magic of the trees

8 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel “Every one of you should be wizards and guardians and act as protectors because trees are magic.”This was the message by Prof Judith...

Vat jou goed en trek...

9 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Inwoners van Rehoboth het ’n petisie opgestel vir die onmiddellike afdanking van die dorp se uitvoerende hoof asook die hoof van die tegniese...

Residents build their own...

10 hours ago | Health

The Japanese government donated US$150 000 (about N$2 million) towards a project aimed at empowering residents living in informal settlements on how to build their...

Ridding Namibia of killer plants

21 hours ago | Environment

Gunhild Voigts – Pictured here is the Madagascar rubber vine (Cryptostegia grandiflora): Robust and beautifully green, surviving drought, an excellent climber, bearing beautiful flowers in...

Sibs sharing? Here’s how

22 hours ago | Life Style

Especially in today’s economy, it is not always affordable to own a home with a bedroom for each of your children.According to Adrian Goslett of...

Safety online, offline and all...

22 hours ago | Banking

The last thing you want to think about is someone taking your phone or wallet or gaining access to your personal information. Unfortunately fraudsters know...

Awards for banking excellence

1 day - 17 February 2020 | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised with two Diamond Arrow PMR Awards and two Golden Arrow PMR Awards at the annual PMR Africa Namibia Country Survey Business...

Load More