SAIF announces new leadership

Pictured at the back FLTR are Ramona Wittsack, Cornell Furter and Chrisilda Botes, with Marco Wenk and Horst Heimstädt in front. Photo contributed

Marco Wenk of Namibia Breweries Limited was elected as chairperson of the Self-Regulating Alcohol Industry Forum (SAIF) during their recently held AGM. At the same event, Ramona Wittsack of Distell Namibia was elected as vice chairperson, Chrisilda Botes of Distell Namibia as treasurer and Cornell Furter of NBL as organizational secretary.

Outgoing chairperson Celeste Carstens expressed her satisfaction at the self-regulation efforts maintained by all SAIF members, which consists of most of the major producers and distributors of alcoholic beverages in Namibia.

At the same time she urged producers and distributors who are not yet members of SAIF to consider becoming members going forward. She stated that the corporation of SAIF members during the Covid-19 pandemic bore testimony to their commitment to ensure a sustainable alcohol industry.

The industry acknowledges that the abuse of alcohol has an impact on society, and as such, will continue to engage government and other stakeholders to find workable solutions that will support the fight against alcohol abuse.

To date SAIF has engaged into various targeted interventions and initiatives aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm such as underage drinking, driving under the influence of alcohol and public education by means of a public dialogue program.

The fight against alcohol abuse will require continuous interventions, and an inclusive approach from all stakeholders going forward.



