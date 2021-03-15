Same sex couple appeal to Supreme Court

15 March 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]

A South African married to a Namibian of the same gender plans to appeal a High Court decision at the Supreme Court that denied him the right to call Namibia home.
At the beginning of March, a High Court judge dismissed an appeal brought by Guillermo Delgado Castañeda to review and set aside a Home Affairs decision denying him domicile in Namibia.
Castañeda last year sued authorities after they kicked him out of Namibia on short notice when an immigration officer discovered Castañeda was in a same-sex marriage to Namibian Phillip Lühl.
Castañeda and Lühl have lived in Namibia since 2011 and were married in South Africa in 2014. They have a young son together born to them by surrogacy.

Unequal
Castañeda’s legal battle to be declared domiciled in Namibia due to his decade-long work in the country and the establishment of a family unit is another example of the country’s homophobic streak, legal experts say.
“In my view, Namibia’s shocking legal treatment of the gay and lesbian community undermines the nation’s commitment to non-discrimination,” Dianne Hubbard of the Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) said in response to the judgment.
She added that the judgment was based on the very narrow legal issue of domicile, and ignored the broader issues at play, including the constitutional protection of families and children.
Castañeda’s lawyer Uno Katjipuka of Nixon Marcus public law says the judgment was “very disappointing”.
In Namibia, foreigners married to Namibian’s of opposite genders are automatically entitled to domicile. “Firstly because my client did everything right and complied with all of Home Affair’s procedures, including applying for domicile.”
She said Castañeda and his husband played open cards with Home Affairs, despite the ministry’s argument that they hid the fact that they were of the same gender.
“Unfortunately, the court opted to adopt a clinical approach to the Immigration Control Act, thereby ignoring the practice adopted by Home Affairs in respect of this domicile certificate,” Katjipuka noted.
In court, Castañeda admitted that while the Namibian law “does not recognise same-sex marriages (yet), I submit that when it comes to the determination of whether I have established domicile in Namibia, the fact that Phillip and I have been in a stable relationship for more than ten years is a relevant factor.”
The judge swept this argument from the table, saying no arguments were made before him to “declare the country’s approach to same-sex marriages unconstitutional”.
Katjipuka added that the court’s order that Castañeda foot the bill of both his and Home Affair’s legal costs “makes no sense whatsoever and is patently unfair towards my client”.
Meanwhile, Castañeda is living in Namibia on a work permit and has applied for an extension of that visa.

International laws
Human rights lawyer Norman Tjombe said another strategy for such a case is to advance the argument of “comity of nations”.
This would mean Namibia is obliged to recognise the laws of another sovereign, including the family laws permitting same-sex marriages, so that a “spouse” in the Immigration Control Act is to include “a spouse” in terms of the laws of that sovereign country.
In South Africa, where the couple were married, same-sex marriages have long been legally recognised.
Tjombe noted that the fight for recognition of same-sex marriages in Namibia remains an uphill battle and that growing positive international legal trends would allow stronger arguments in cases such as this.
He added that another option for couple’s in the same boat is to launch “a full attack on the common law definition of a marriage (“a union between a man and a woman to the exclusion of others…”) and thus recognising same-sex marriages.”
Both Hubbard and Tjombe say they are hopeful that of the several pending cases before the court that address the discrimination against same-sex couples, may result in more different outcomes.

Similar News

 

Yummy pancakes for kids fighting cancer

5 days ago - 10 March 2021 | Social Issues

On Friday (12 March), the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is undertaking a mass pancake baking action to raise funds to renovate the children’s cancer...

German support for LGBTIQ+ rights project

5 days ago - 10 March 2021 | Social Issues

The Namibian NGO Rainbow Reflections of Namibia’s Beyoncé Garoes yesterday signed a funding agreement with the German embassy valued at N$820 048 for its project...

Basic income grant immediately feasible

2 weeks ago - 26 February 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] of a basic income grant (BIG) for Namibia say not only is its immediate implementation feasible, but warn that without BIG, Namibia’s...

Medical equipment for Gobabis hospital

4 weeks ago - 13 February 2021 | Social Issues

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) on Friday donated medical equipment to be used in the fight against Covid-19 to the Gobabis District Hospital.Handing over the...

Energy-efficient lightbulbs for Health

1 month - 11 February 2021 | Social Issues

NamPower handed over 13 100 energy-efficient lightbulbs valued at almost N$300 000 to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) earlier this week.The donation...

SSC hush over dormant funds

1 month - 07 February 2021 | Social Issues

The Social Security Commission (SSC) remains unresponsive to questions regarding its dormant funds, the National Pension Fund (NPF) and National Medical Benefit Fund (NMBF) –...

Universal income grant is not realistic now

1 month - 05 February 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] monthly universal grant of N$500 to citizens aged 19 to 59 amidst a rickety economy and Covid-19’s economic carnage in addition to...

Fighting against hunger together

1 month - 26 January 2021 | Social Issues

Besides causing a variety of devastating disruptions to livelihoods and economies worldwide, Covid-19 placed many countries in overwhelming levels of hunger, with the United Nations...

Support for BAS

1 month - 14 January 2021 | Social Issues

The German Embassy in Windhoek continues to support Namibia in the areas of education and sport, especially now during Covid. Amongst others, the embassy has...

CAN reopens interim homes

2 months ago - 11 January 2021 | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) provides various services for those undergoing cancer treatment.Following a short break in December, the association announced that their Chica...

Latest News

Same sex couple appeal to...

15th of March 13:07 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] South African married to a Namibian of the same gender plans to appeal a High Court decision at the Supreme Court that...

A heart from women

15th of March 12:59 | Events

For decades, women have been needlessly dying because research and treatment of cardiovascular disease have primarily been focused on men.In light of this, the Namibia...

Arrows fly at St George’s

15th of March 12:33 | Sports

This past Saturday, the St George’s Field in the capital was covered with butts, bow racks, quivers and gazebos - ready for the National Archery...

President visits Osona Village

17 hours ago | Infrastructure

President Hage Geingob on Friday visited the Osona Village housing project nearly five years after he laid the first brick to officially mark the commencement...

On death and taxes

17 hours ago | Government

Despite the dire economic situation caused by Covid-19, government plans to honour financial obligations towards creditors, suppliers and employees, as well as statutory obligations including...

Reho school fire being investigated

17 hours ago | Crime

NamPol at Rehoboth are investigating the cause of the fire that extensively damaged a block at the Rehoboth High School on Thursday night.In a police...

Local procurement pushed

17 hours ago | Government

Government has in the past three years pumped in N$1 billion into the public procurement process to promote locally registered companies and hopes to continue...

AN Grand Prix this weekend

2 days ago - 12 March 2021 | Sports

Namibian para-athletes are ready for the Athletics Namibia (AN) Grand Prix taking place in Swakopmund on Saturday.The Grand Prix – the first event organised by...

Win with water!

3 days ago - 12 March 2021 | Environment

The Global Water Partnership Southern Africa (GWPSA) is running a photo contest specifically aimed at youth in Southern Africa in honour of World Water Day...

Load More