Same-sex marriage battle heads to Supreme Court

14 February 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected]

The final stage is set for Namibia’s highest court to decide whether or not Namibian authorities should legally recognise and extend equal rights to Namibians and their same-sex non-Namibian spouses.
Lawyers for two Namibians, Johann Potgieter and Anette Seiler, both married to foreign partners who have for years been denied equal residential rights as the foreign-born spouses of heterosexual Namibians, filed their appeal at the Supreme court on Thursday afternoon last week. The appeal is aimed at overturning the January dismissal by three High Court judges of the couples’ applications to be afforded equal family and marriage recognition in Namibia.
A major roadblock the High Court faced, which they argued could only be dealt with by the Supreme Court, is a more than two-decade old Supreme Court decision, known as ‘Frank’, which has been upheld as a legal precedent against equal marriage rights for LGBTQ Namibians.
The appeal lists several grounds against the High Court judgment, including the argument that the Frank judgment findings were not binding on the legal recognition of marriage, spouse and family in Namibia. However, the appeal argues that if the Supreme Court finds that the ‘Frank’ decision was binding, then it should “overturn its own previous decision for a number of compelling reasons”.
These include among others that the ‘Frank’ ruling ignored the constitutional rights to dignity, and failed in its interpretation of international law as it relates to human rights that are relevant to Namibia.
The appeal also lists a number of points contained in the High Court judgment, which though it did not end in a win for the applications, nevertheless was deeply critical of the lack of equal rights and recognition for Namibia’s LGBTQ community.
The appeal highlights that the ‘Frank’ ruling erred in that it found that discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and social status was not prohibited by Namibia’s constitution.
The appeals ask that the Supreme Court rule that the couples’ civil marriages, concluded outside of Namibia in jurisdictions that do not ban marriages between persons of the same gender, be recognised in Namibia, and that they are recognised as family’s as per their constitutional rights.

