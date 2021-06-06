Same-sex spouses fight to make Namibia home

06 June 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected]

The Delgado-Lühl family are fighting tooth and nail to avoid being forced into exile and have asked the Supreme Court to help by expediting an appeal hearing that could otherwise take years to be heard.
Last week Guillermo Delgado, Namibian Phillip Lühl’s husband, lodged an application to the Supreme Court asking for an expedited hearing on his appeal against the rejection of his residence status by immigration authorities.
Namibia’s refusal to grant domicile to Delgado and the couple’s legal battle to obtain Namibian citizenship for their three children has resulted in five separate legal cases lodged over the past year and a half. Their exhaustive turns in the highest courts of Namibia, in a struggle to stay in Namibia as a family, has highlighted the unique legal barriers faced by LGBTQ persons and families in Namibia and attracted international scrutiny.
With Delgado’s current work permit lapsing at the end of this month, and no guarantee of a renewal, they worry that his ability to remain in Namibia and to continue working to support his family hinges on a final decision on his domicile status. That decision now lies with the Supreme Court.

Tough choice
“We as a family have a decision to make. Do we stay in Namibia, which has been our home since 2011, but where we are not welcome and where we will likely face continued harassment and discrimination on the basis of our sexual orientation,” Delgado’s affidavit explains.
The second choice is to “surrender and allow the respondents (Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration) to force us as a family, including Phillip, a Namibian citizen, and our children, Namibian citizens by descent, out of the country and effectively into exile”.
Without a valid work permit, or legal residence status, Delgado says the family would be forced to leave Namibia to stay together. “Absent confirmation that I have acquired domicile in this country, I am at the mercy of the Ministry of Home Affairs – which has already demonstrated its hostility towards me and my family,” he said.
Leaving would mean “that a Namibian citizen is effectively being forced out of his country because of his sexual orientation, in violation of the Namibian constitution,” he underlines.
He warns that leaving would play into the hands of immigration authorities and have a detrimental impact on his and his children’s legal cases. “I acknowledge that the ability to leave places us in a privileged position, when one considers how many people are not able to leave to escape discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation,” Delgado adds.

Clarity
The Supreme Court appeal was filed in March, after High Court Judge Thomas Masuku dismissed Delgado’s application for the court to set aside the decision by government to decline his application for domicile or permanent residence in Namibia. “I submit that the only way of resolving our present impasse, at least that I can see, is by having the appeal heard on an expedited basis and obtaining judgement on the issue of domicile status,” Delgado writes.
The pair have been together since 2008 and moved to Namibia in 2011. They were married in South Africa in December 2014 and their son was born in March 2019.
Government’s refusal to recognise their marital status and to reject the applications for citizenship by descent for their three children has attracted international scrutiny in recent months.
Namibian legal experts have pointed out that foreigners married to Namibians abroad are automatically granted domicile. Moreover, the issue of citizenship by descent for the three children, all born via surrogacy and in possession of South African birth certificates in which their parents are identified as Lühl and Delgado, would likely not have posed similar challenge to heterosexual couples in Namibia.

Similar News

 

Red Line irks Windhoek mayor

1 week ago - 26 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda has taken government to court over the Veterinary Cordon Fence, which he says is a colonial structure that continues to be...

Long wait for same-sex marriage judgement

2 weeks ago - 20 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] landmark decision of three Namibian High Court judges tasked to decide whether Namibia’s constitution recognises same-sex marriages solemnised abroad between Namibians and...

Namibia’s LGBTQ equality reckoning

2 weeks ago - 19 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian government’s dismissal of accusations of state-sanctioned homophobia is increasingly being tested by a proliferation of LGBTQ related lawsuits brought by families...

Maya and Paula are coming home!

2 weeks ago - 18 May 2021 | Justice

The Ministry of Home Affairs today issued once-off emergency travel documents to twins Maya and Paula Lühl.Two months after their birth, the twins can come...

Scrapping of sodomy law on the cards

2 weeks ago - 17 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected]’s minister of justice Yvonne Dausab on Monday said government is not guilty of state-sanctioned homophobia and has heard the cries of the...

Assault case highlights state’s transphobia

3 weeks ago - 16 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] years after a police officer arrested and assaulted a Namibian trans woman in front of a police station as captured on CCTV...

Trial over police attack on trans Namibian begins

3 weeks ago - 10 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] trial in which a transgender Namibian is suing a police officer for N$200 000 for alleged assault starts in the Windhoek High...

Family’s battle to reunite continues

1 month - 21 April 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian High Commission in Pretoria on Tuesday briefly shut the door to Namibian Phillip Lühl after he tried to submit a formal...

Whistleblower Stefánsson scoops WIN WIN award.

1 month - 21 April 2021 | Justice

This year’s winner of the WIN WIN Gothenburg Sustainability Award is the Icelandic whistleblower Jóhannes Stefánsson, who led the revelation of a widespread corruption scandal...

Family crushed by court ruling on baby girls

1 month - 19 April 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] what has been described as a judicial cop out, a Namibian High Court judge on Monday refused to set aside the Ministry...

