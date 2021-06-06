Same-sex spouses fight to make Namibia home
06 June 2021 | Justice
The Delgado-Lühl family are fighting tooth and nail to avoid being forced into exile and have asked the Supreme Court to help by expediting an appeal hearing that could otherwise take years to be heard.
Last week Guillermo Delgado, Namibian Phillip Lühl’s husband, lodged an application to the Supreme Court asking for an expedited hearing on his appeal against the rejection of his residence status by immigration authorities.
Namibia’s refusal to grant domicile to Delgado and the couple’s legal battle to obtain Namibian citizenship for their three children has resulted in five separate legal cases lodged over the past year and a half. Their exhaustive turns in the highest courts of Namibia, in a struggle to stay in Namibia as a family, has highlighted the unique legal barriers faced by LGBTQ persons and families in Namibia and attracted international scrutiny.
With Delgado’s current work permit lapsing at the end of this month, and no guarantee of a renewal, they worry that his ability to remain in Namibia and to continue working to support his family hinges on a final decision on his domicile status. That decision now lies with the Supreme Court.
Tough choice
“We as a family have a decision to make. Do we stay in Namibia, which has been our home since 2011, but where we are not welcome and where we will likely face continued harassment and discrimination on the basis of our sexual orientation,” Delgado’s affidavit explains.
The second choice is to “surrender and allow the respondents (Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration) to force us as a family, including Phillip, a Namibian citizen, and our children, Namibian citizens by descent, out of the country and effectively into exile”.
Without a valid work permit, or legal residence status, Delgado says the family would be forced to leave Namibia to stay together. “Absent confirmation that I have acquired domicile in this country, I am at the mercy of the Ministry of Home Affairs – which has already demonstrated its hostility towards me and my family,” he said.
Leaving would mean “that a Namibian citizen is effectively being forced out of his country because of his sexual orientation, in violation of the Namibian constitution,” he underlines.
He warns that leaving would play into the hands of immigration authorities and have a detrimental impact on his and his children’s legal cases. “I acknowledge that the ability to leave places us in a privileged position, when one considers how many people are not able to leave to escape discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation,” Delgado adds.
Clarity
The Supreme Court appeal was filed in March, after High Court Judge Thomas Masuku dismissed Delgado’s application for the court to set aside the decision by government to decline his application for domicile or permanent residence in Namibia. “I submit that the only way of resolving our present impasse, at least that I can see, is by having the appeal heard on an expedited basis and obtaining judgement on the issue of domicile status,” Delgado writes.
The pair have been together since 2008 and moved to Namibia in 2011. They were married in South Africa in December 2014 and their son was born in March 2019.
Government’s refusal to recognise their marital status and to reject the applications for citizenship by descent for their three children has attracted international scrutiny in recent months.
Namibian legal experts have pointed out that foreigners married to Namibians abroad are automatically granted domicile. Moreover, the issue of citizenship by descent for the three children, all born via surrogacy and in possession of South African birth certificates in which their parents are identified as Lühl and Delgado, would likely not have posed similar challenge to heterosexual couples in Namibia.