San join world rising against violence

26 February 2020 | Cultural

On Saturday (29 February), San women and children form part of the One Billion Rising Revolution (OBR) initiative that aims to rise up against violence towards children and women.
One in three women across the planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime, accounting for one billion women and girls across the globe.
Every year in February, OBR rises to show local communities and the world what one billion looks like, shining a light on the rampant impunity and injustice that survivors most often face.
“We rise through dance to express joy and community and celebrate the fact that we have not been defeated by this violence. We rise to show we are determined to create a new kind of consciousness – one where violence will be resisted until it is unthinkable,” said OBR country coordinator, Irene //Garoës in a statement.
The event takes place at Drimiopsis. For more information, contact //Garoës on 0852074188

Similar News

 

‘Local’ Duits is lekker!

5 months ago - 25 September 2019 | Cultural

Theresa LangeDie afgelope drie jaar het ’n navorsingspan van die Universiteit van Namibië (Unam) in samewerking met die Freien Universität Berlin en die Humbold-Universität Berlin...

Rocking your heritage

5 months ago - 18 September 2019 | Cultural

The Namibian Heritage Week, which is currently underway countrywide, was launched in Windhoek earlier this week.Celebrated under the theme ‘Namibiab |no|auba sao’, Khoekhoegowab for ‘Follow...

Kultuursentrum in Omaheke nodig

11 months ago - 24 March 2019 | Cultural

Gobabis • Yolanda Nel Jare ná die Omaheke San Trust (OST) op Gobabis se deure gesluit is, bly dit een entrepreneur se droom om 'n...

103 jaar later

1 year - 11 May 2018 | Cultural

Rehobothers het vroeër dié week 'n voorsmakie gekry van wat hul voorouers op 8 Mei 1915 deurgemaak het toe die Duitse weermag 103 jaar gelede...

So word Sam Khubis onthou

1 year - 03 May 2018 | Cultural

Yolanda NelVolgens oorvertellings was dit heel moontlik ’n tolk se waarskuwing in 1915 wat die voortbestaan van die Bastervolk verseker het.Volgens dié vertelling, het die...

Festival celebrates Ovaherero culture

1 year - 19 April 2018 | Cultural

Following the launch of the Otjikaiva Festival which celebrates Ovaherero culture, the event is scheduled to take place at the Habitat Research and Development Centre...

Mass prayer at Okahandja ahead of genocide lawsuit

2 years ago - 18 January 2018 | Cultural

Descendants of the 1904-08 Nama and Ovaherero genocide victims, supporters and sympathisers convened in Okahandja last Saturday to pray ahead of the federal class action...

Germany, here we come!

2 years ago - 21 September 2017 | Cultural

Eldin Lawrence (Delta Secondary School), Illka Jose Maria (DHPS), Anike Maritz (Pro-Ed Academy), Roshaan Leukes (Windhoek Gymnasium) and Moses Mwalundange (Namib High School) won the...

Word up!

2 years ago - 14 September 2017 | Cultural

To celebrate the official opening of the German Weeks in Windhoek, the DHPS presents a poetry slam at the school tomorrow evening.The “Word up!” slam...

Hare waai tydens Rooivlagdag-herdenking

2 years ago - 31 August 2017 | Cultural

Yolanda NelLede van twee verskillende faksies was die afgelope naweek woedend tydens die herdenking van Rooivlagdag op Okahandja, ná die polisie noodgedwonge moes intree en...

Latest News

Basketball coaches coached

28th of February 08:48 | Sports

Ten basketball coaches received certificates after completing an international coaching enrichment certificate programme (ICECP), which was held in Windhoek over the past four months.The graduating...

Exhibition tourney for amateur boxers

28th of February 08:41 | Sports

The Funky Lab Namibian Police (NamPol) Boxing Club hosts an exhibition boxing tournament at Funky Lab Club and Restaurant in Windhoek on Saturday.Speaking the media...

Cars need speed control devices...

28th of February 08:33 | Motors

Acting secretary general of the National Unity Democratic Organisation (NUDO) Youth League, Veparura Kandirikirira wants speed limiting and emergency braking technologies fitted in all cars...

Independence anniversary logo unveiled

28th of February 08:24 | Events

The deputy minister of information and communication technology (MICT) Engel Nawatiseb unveiled the 30th independence anniversary celebration logo and theme for the next five years...

No 5G for capital …...

28th of February 08:04 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] request to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei Communications and the City of Windhoek for a 5G network connectivity...

Something to write home about

20 hours ago | Education

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) handed over stationery worth N$ 68 000 to seven schools on Wednesday. They are the Ndinoshisho Pre-Primary School; Okahandja...

Register title deeds in March

21 hours ago | Local News

Residents living in informal settlements who are possession of a title deeds have between 9 and 13 March to register their ownership.In a notice by...

Big bucks for hooking the...

22 hours ago | Sports

The Summer Bass Classic is expected to take place in March following good rains received.The event, hosted by the Namibian Bass Angling Association (NBAA), was...

Growing what you eat

23 hours ago | Local News

Seventeen people have completed a course in permaculture at Farm Okukuna in Windhoek.This was the third course offered by the facility situated at the Goreangab...

Load More