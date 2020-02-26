San join world rising against violence

A group of women during last year's initiative. Photo: One Billion Rising

On Saturday (29 February), San women and children form part of the One Billion Rising Revolution (OBR) initiative that aims to rise up against violence towards children and women.

One in three women across the planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime, accounting for one billion women and girls across the globe.

Every year in February, OBR rises to show local communities and the world what one billion looks like, shining a light on the rampant impunity and injustice that survivors most often face.

“We rise through dance to express joy and community and celebrate the fact that we have not been defeated by this violence. We rise to show we are determined to create a new kind of consciousness – one where violence will be resisted until it is unthinkable,” said OBR country coordinator, Irene //Garoës in a statement.

The event takes place at Drimiopsis. For more information, contact //Garoës on 0852074188



