San turn to UNESCO for help

ReconAfrica drilling in the Kavango ‘without curator’s permission’

18 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank Steffen

The Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) has threatened The Namibian newspaper and the internationally renowned National Geographic magazine, with a lawsuit for “untrue and misleading reporting”. However, it will soon also have to deal with the Q7environmental activist group that works with the indigenous peoples of southern Africa for the preservation of the environment, and that have now turned to UNESCO for help.
A petition, which is supported by the indigenous peoples in Namibia as well as Botswana and South Africa, is addressed to the Namibian and Botswana governments as well as the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia. NamCor is Namibia's state fuel distributor and a 10% shareholder in the drilling project in the Kavango regions.
Furthermore, the petition is addressed to UNESCO, the cross-border Okavango River Basin Commission (ORBC) and the Namibian Association of Community Based Natural Resources Management Support Organisation (NACSO) and the Namibian Chamber for the Environmental (NCE), which is highly praised by the Namibian government.
“We, the undersigned representatives of the indigenous San in southern Africa, reject plans to search for and possibly extract oil and gas in the Kavango Basin between Namibia and Botswana,” the letter said.
The area on and around the Okavango River and the delta includes numerous areas of international importance: “But for us as San indigenous people, it is our holiest homeland. We find that as curators of this land for thousands of years and as lawful current residents, we have never been consulted or given permission to any company to explore for oil and gas in this area. "

Development not beneficial
This newspaper has gained insight into a study by the African Centre for Biodiversity (UN), which contained partially damning judgments. “We were looking for the common denominator that exists between climate change, deforestation, industrial agriculture and general use of mineral resources on the one hand, and the promotion of social and political instability and food insecurity on the continent on the other.”
Development interventions often increase indebtedness, inequality and social exclusion in Africa, thereby deepening dependence on destructive, short-sighted and short-lived projects. Fossil fuels and capital-intensive projects as well as global value chains for agriculture and forestry would rarely result in sustainable value creation for the countries concerned.
The World Bank made a significant contribution to securing huge tracts of land for the agricultural industry, especially companies from the USA, Great Britain, France and China. “The expropriated smallholders and the traditional livelihood had to give way to mining, clearing and industrial agriculture - even pipelines,” the research centre says.
“The power and influence of global finance is evident. In the past, the expansion of the plantations for the agricultural industry and monoculture was accompanied by loans from financial institutions. The pace and scope of financial capitalism have reached new heights in agriculture and pushed the expropriation of land and communal territories with devastating results,” the study notes.

Similar News

 

Communication failure threatens rock art

3 days ago - 15 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] environment ministry denies any knowledge of a resolution to withdraw the environmental clearance certificates (ECC) issued to mining companies accused of the...

Activists win against Goliath mining companies

1 week ago - 10 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] community activists and a Namibian farmer have chalked up a hard-fought victory against mining companies in the Erongo region after authorities shut...

‘Fracking in the Okavango is insanity!’

1 week ago - 08 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank Steffen“It is 2021. A time of climate and biodiversity crises. Fracking in the Okavango is insanity!”This according to the United Nations’ Special...

‘Kavango not ecologically sensitive’ - Sindila Mwiya

3 weeks ago - 29 January 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenIn what appears to be a typical case of the pot calling the kettle black, the local advisor to the oil exploration...

EU assistance for Nyae Nyae conservancy

4 weeks ago - 20 January 2021 | Environment

Since the launch of the EU Governance support grant in March 2020, the Nyae Nyae conservancy has been hit hard by Covid-19. Despite these challenges,...

Calls to stop illegal sand mining

1 month - 19 January 2021 | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has promised to focus on illegal sand mining at Groot Aub, which residents say is partly to blame for flooding...

Cash for fish guards

1 month - 19 January 2021 | Environment

For the second consecutive year, FNB through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated N$300 000 towards the Gondwana Care Trust/Sikunga Fish Guards’ vital work, which targets...

Natuurbewaring vs klimaatsverandering

2 months ago - 09 December 2020 | Environment

In ’n nuwe navorsingsartikel klap ekoloë en klimaatsveranderingspesialiste hard na huidige natuurbewaringspraktyke wat volgens hulle nie buigsaam en dinamies genoeg is om die impakte van...

Demonstration against oil drilling in Kavango

2 months ago - 07 December 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarThe activist group Frack Free Namibia and the Fridays for the Future Windhoek (FFFWhk) forum organised a peaceful protest in Windhoek on...

Snakes: Be aware but don’t kill

2 months ago - 30 November 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s rainy season upon us, there is also an increase in snake activity since they are on the hunt for something to...

Latest News

Chancellor’s Innovative Fund launched

20 minutes ago | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) launched the Chancellor’s Innovative Fund aimed at tackling 21st century challenges by using technology to maximise the benefits of the...

Desalination plant ‘could answer prayers’

23 minutes ago | Infrastructure

A new desalination plant that would cost N$8.7 billion could be the conventional long-term water source solution to the growing demand for water in Namibia’s...

Super athletics expected at Super...

35 minutes ago | Sports

Khomas Region Athletics host its Super League this weekend, with top athletes in the region testing their level of fitness ahead of the athletic season.With...

Glimlag, ten spyte van pandemie

16 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] ’n hart vol liefde vir haar gemeenskap, het een vrou in die Goreangab nedersetting in 2004 haareerste skool geopen en spog sy...

Bowls tournament this weekend

16 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Bowling Association hosts the first leg of the 2021 National League this weekend, withmatches at the TransNamib Bowling club, Eros Bowling club and...

Local hand sanitiser businesses cry...

23 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] hand sanitiser manufacturers have raised concert that the local industry is being crippled by compliance to stringent and costly standards along with...

San turn to UNESCO for...

23 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenThe Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) has threatened The Namibian newspaper and the internationally renowned National Geographic...

Popular home décor trends for...

23 hours ago | Life Style

As we continue to live and work from within the home, a shift is likely to occur within many household’s monthly budgets. Rather than spending...

Win for RMB

23 hours ago | Banking

RMB Namibia has been recognised by Global Finance magazine as the 2021 Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank. RMB Namibia chief executive, Philip Chapman, says:...

Load More