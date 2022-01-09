Sanitary pads for Innergirl Foundation

09 January 2022 | Social Issues

Bank Windhoek's Human Capital department donated 260 care bags and 260 packs of sanitary pads to the Innergirl Foundation recently.
A non-profit organisation, the Innergirl Foundation assists less fortunate young Namibian girls who cannot afford basic menstrual hygienic care. The foundation will distribute the menstrual hygiene product to schools around Windhoek.
According to Bank Windhoek’s Geraldine Schouw, staff members of the bank decided to support this initiative. The bank’s Human Capital department added an emergency kit to the donation to support young girls during menstruation. “It includes a cloth, socks, tissues, panty liners, and a small scented bag,” Schouw said.
Innergirl Foundation’s founder, 18-year-old Yakira Stanley, said she started the foundation in 2021 with the knowledge that the health ministry declared pads Value Added Tax (VAT) free. “But this did not help the fact that those who cannot afford pads are still suffering and missing school,” she said. “This is where Innergirl Foundation comes in. This initiative started to assist the less fortunate youth who cannot afford basic sanitary care, helping our girls focus on their education one pad at a time.”
Stanley said that plans are in place to reach out to more schoolgirls in the country.
“We hand over pads and care packages and anything that makes girls feel comfortable and confident again,” she said. “We aim to pursue this until government makes sanitary wear-free for all those in need.”
To create public awareness, the Innergirl Foundation hosts events showcasing the plight of young girls. It has trolleys and boxes at participating stores to which individuals and companies can make their donations.
“Our gratitude goes to Bank Windhoek for donating care packages to us. We are grateful because every pad count and helps the girls through the month,” said Stanley.

