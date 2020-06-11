Sanitizer made from ink? Yes, indeed!

With hand sanitizer becoming a necessity, Namibian entrepreneur Bruce Salt is now making it using

disposed ink cartridges.

Salt of BEE Biofuel, has stepped up to meet one of the most important needs at the moment and

following a partnership with Nedbank Namibia, has shifted his company’s production to now also

provide sanitisers.

Using ink disposed of by a local printing company, BEE Biofuel distils back ethanol, an essential

ingredient for sanitisers. In this way, the company provides a much needed “green” hand sanitiser,

surface sanitiser and antibacterial hand soap.

Driven by the belief that any waste can be raw material for another company or industry, Salt asserts

that waste should become food for another process either by virtue of a by-product or a recovered

resource for another industrial process, or as regenerative resources for nature.

“We are a big supporter of zero-waste landfill,” he says.

This also encourages a more circular economy, where Namibian industries move closer to depending

more on one another to survive, rather than procuring from outside sources.

While lockdown has brought obstacles to both regular production and consumption habits, both

parties strive to remain vigilant of their carbon footprint, as well as that of communities and the

country.

Britt du Plessis, Nedbank’s head of business banking, says the bank’s Green credit line provides

versatile funding on the investment cost and tailored support to project developers in the entire life

cycle of the project. The bank’s offering is an innovative programme, specifically designed to fund or

assist local businesses to enable them to seize opportunities in greening the country's economy.

“Nedbank has always had the protection of our country’s natural beauty and heritage at heart, and

we will certainly be looking at ways to support enterprises that innovate through reducing, reusing

and recycling,” Du Plessis said.