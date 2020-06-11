Sanitizer made from ink? Yes, indeed!
disposed ink cartridges.
Salt of BEE Biofuel, has stepped up to meet one of the most important needs at the moment and
following a partnership with Nedbank Namibia, has shifted his company’s production to now also
provide sanitisers.
Using ink disposed of by a local printing company, BEE Biofuel distils back ethanol, an essential
ingredient for sanitisers. In this way, the company provides a much needed “green” hand sanitiser,
surface sanitiser and antibacterial hand soap.
Driven by the belief that any waste can be raw material for another company or industry, Salt asserts
that waste should become food for another process either by virtue of a by-product or a recovered
resource for another industrial process, or as regenerative resources for nature.
“We are a big supporter of zero-waste landfill,” he says.
This also encourages a more circular economy, where Namibian industries move closer to depending
more on one another to survive, rather than procuring from outside sources.
While lockdown has brought obstacles to both regular production and consumption habits, both
parties strive to remain vigilant of their carbon footprint, as well as that of communities and the
country.
Britt du Plessis, Nedbank’s head of business banking, says the bank’s Green credit line provides
versatile funding on the investment cost and tailored support to project developers in the entire life
cycle of the project. The bank’s offering is an innovative programme, specifically designed to fund or
assist local businesses to enable them to seize opportunities in greening the country's economy.
“Nedbank has always had the protection of our country’s natural beauty and heritage at heart, and
we will certainly be looking at ways to support enterprises that innovate through reducing, reusing
and recycling,” Du Plessis said.